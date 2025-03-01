India's assistant coach, Ryan ten Doeschate, admitted that the team did not anticipate an 'over-reliance' on spin in the ongoing Champions Trophy. He also addressed the unlikelihood of 300-plus scores on the Dubai pitch and provided insight into the Indian team’s management structure.

India's spinners have been the backbone of the bowling attack in their first two group-stage matches. In the opener against Bangladesh, Mohammed Shami led the charge with a five-wicket haul, while the spinners played a crucial supporting role. Axar Patel picked two wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav kept the run rate under control with an economy below 5.00.

In the high-stakes clash against Pakistan, the spin department once again played a pivotal role. Kuldeep Yadav, in particular, proved to be a mystery for Pakistan’s batting lineup, finishing with figures of 3/40. Meanwhile, the spin duo maintained pressure during the middle overs, preventing Pakistan from building momentum.

Speaking on the spinners’ impact, Ryan ten Doeschate said, "Yes, I think so. Now, with four spinners in the squad, spin is playing a major role. We weren’t expecting such a heavy reliance on spin coming into the tournament, but the conditions have played a part, and the guys have bowled well. I expect the trend to continue in our next match."

Unlike Pakistani venues, Dubai has not been favorable for high scores. While Pakistan has witnessed several 300-plus totals, Dubai’s pitches have made 270 a more realistic target. Ryan foresees a continuation of this pattern, suggesting that a total in the 280-290 range would be competitive.

"I wouldn’t say it’s difficult to bat, but we’ve grown accustomed to scoring 320 with ease. However, on these pitches, reaching 320 has been challenging. The first two games suggest that 280-290 is a solid total if you bat well. It’s different from playing in Pakistan, where 320-330 is the norm. Here, adaptation is key," he explained.

Doeschate hints at changes

With the team assured of a semifinal spot, India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate hinted at potential changes in the bowling attack the final group-stage match against New Zealand on Sunday. However, he emphasised that maintaining the squad's balance remains a priority, as India aim to top Group A with an unbeaten record.

“We've had two pretty intense training sessions, so preparation has been solid. In terms of squad rotation, our priority is to have our best players fit and available for the semifinal on March 4,” Doeschate said.

“At the same time, we don’t want to keep them inactive for too long. So, we might share the bowling workload a bit, but our focus is still on winning against New Zealand. Maintaining momentum and topping the group is crucial,” he added.

