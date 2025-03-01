The Delhi government on March 1 announced measures to curb air pollution. In the latest move, vehicles older than 15 years will be denied fuel; in addition, they will also install smog guns at necessary locations. The national capital has been battling the perennial issue of poor air quality, which has only been getting worse over the years. Starting April 1, fuel stations will be equipped with devices that will detect vehicles that have run over the set limit.

Necessary provisions will be made for vehicles older than 15 years to not enter the national capital, and a team will be set up to ensure this is done seamlessly.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, while speaking to the media, said, "After 31st March, fuel will not be given to 15-year-old vehicles... There are some big hotels, some big office complexes, Delhi airport, and big construction sites in Delhi. We are going to make it mandatory for all of them to immediately install anti-smog guns to control pollution at their places."

Watch here:

The ministry also plans to rope in students in plantation drives. A collaboration with colleges of the Delhi University will play a key role in expediting this mammoth task to cleanse the environment, said the minister.

He further added, "We are going to make it mandatory for all the high-rise buildings in Delhi to install smog guns. We are going to make it mandatory for all the hotels in Delhi to install smog guns. Similarly, we are going to make it mandatory for all the commercial complexes."

The government is also considering cloud seeding as a possible solution. Sirsa highlighted, "We have decided today that we will take whatever permission we need for cloud seeding, and we will ensure that when there is severe pollution in Delhi, rain can be caused through cloud seeding and pollution can be controlled."