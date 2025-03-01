There is no dearth of job seekers, while many are always on the lookout for a good opportunity, rarely does one find the ideal match. Yes, match, it is about marrying your skills to the desired job. Though your skills are a perfect fit, you end up frowning up on the bills that need to be paid. Nonetheless, an Indian AI startup in IT-hub Bengaluru stirred up the internet with their recent job listing on micro-blogging site X.

The founder of Smallest AI, Sudarshan Kamath, posted, 'We are looking to hire a cracked full-stack engineer.'This isn't the exciting bit, the proposed salary, and the fact that the company didn't care enough about the candidate's college; furthermore, a resume wasn't a requirement. The internet user did feel like they were living in a utopia; well, one cannot be blamed for the overwhelming response, given the fact that everything was too good to be true.

Salary CTC - 40 LPA

Salary Base - 15-25 LPA

Salary ESOPs - 10-15 LPA

Joining - Immediate

Location - Bangalore (Indiranagar)

Experience - 0-2 years

Work from Office - 5 days a week

College - Does not matter

Resume - Not needed

Soon after, well-wishers began tagging job seekers, and many others shared their opinions, while others spoke of the stability of a startup. The only person surprised here is the founder of the company, who took X again to say, "This is how we have always hired. Not sure why this one blew up."

Just FYI.



This is how we have always hired. Not sure why this one blew up.



Most of our team doesn’t have a tier 1 college background. But they’re some of the smartest folks I have ever met.



We also have college dropouts, ex-entrepreneurs in the team.



Brilliance can come… https://t.co/rhnN9IPMYS — Sudarshan Kamath (@kamath_sutra) February 28, 2025

He added, "Most of our team doesn’t have a tier 1 college background. But they’re some of the smartest folks I have ever met. We also have college dropouts, ex-entrepreneurs in the team. Brilliance can come from anywhere."

The post went viral; there is no confirmation on if a candidate has been shortlisted, but one can still try their luck.