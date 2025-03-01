The recently concluded Maha Kumbh Mela in India's Prayagraj, the largest religious gathering in the world, made many social media sensations. One among them was Abhey Singh, aka 'IIT Baba.' With his videos garnering both love and criticism, the highlight was his popularity. Singh was recently invited for a television debate in Uttar Pradesh's Noida which suddenly took a violent turn.

Advertisment

While the cameras were rolling, a group dressed in saffron cornered Singh for the comments on religion and more. The group and Singh were seen having an argument; the decibels were going high, and the latter was quick to record the situation on his phone and posted it on his Instagram account. He was abused and further accused of defaming saints and 'Sanatan dharm.' A member from the group suggested Singh needs medical attenton. 'This man needs medical treatment, he is mentally unstable. Is he even a saint?'

Watch the video here:

IIT Baba Alleges He Was Beaten Up During TV News Nation Debate In Noida..!!



-Abhay Singh, known as 'IIT Baba', alleged he was assaulted by saffron-clad individuals during a news debate in Noida. He protested outside a police outpost but later withdrew.



Shame On News Nation,… pic.twitter.com/cV9r1CsuBu — Omkar Ugale (@Omkarugale2811) March 1, 2025

Advertisment

Also Read: Uttarakhand avalanche: CM Dhami monitors situation, Rishikesh-Badrinath highway blocked

Instantaneously, the same man asked Singh, 'How did you say India will lose?' Now, the backstory to that is... On February 23, 2025, when India was gearing up to play the match with Champions Trophy host, Pakistan, he posted a video saying India would lose the game. This led the man to further probe and deduce that Singh is an 'agent of Pakistan.'

Advertisment

Watch the video here:

In the presence of media employees in a debate show of News Nation Channel, IIT Baba Abhay Singh was indecent and abused by Hindu Mahatmas, IIT Baba was tried to force IIT Baba without his consent. pic.twitter.com/NkzsKNjsvs — Jitendra Verma (@jeetusp) February 28, 2025

As much as it is about him being a 'pakhandi' which translates to hypocrite, it was also about how he has hurt sentiments with his views on the India-Pakistan match in which India won with 6 wickets.

Watch Abhey's reaction post the incident:

The Uttar Pradesh Police has taken cognisance and confirmed the incident; on a social media post, they mentioned that an investigation is underway.

Little did Abhey Singh know, his opinions and videos would go viral at the pace they have; ever since he has been consistent with his vlogs and sure has both following and viewership. Now, is this a boon or bane?