Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Saturday (Mar 1) that the authorities are racing against time to rescue the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers who are still trapped following an avalanche in the north Indian state. Dhami also conducted an aerial survey.

Advertisment

Also read: Rumoured plot details emerge for Ryan Gosling's Star Wars movie with Shawn Levy

Indian Army on Saturday morning rescued 14 civilians and evacuated them from the avalanche site. Three injured personnel were also evacuated from Mana to Joshimath for critical medical care through Army-hired civil helicopters.

There was a slight respite in the weather on Saturday morning.

Advertisment

Also read: Rumoured plot details emerge for Ryan Gosling's Star Wars movie with Shawn Levy

After the evacuation of the 14 labourers, 47 of the 55 labourers who were trapped under the avalanche, which hit the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp, have been rescued. By Friday night, 33 had been rescued.

Also read: 'Loners and...': '0 to 100 killers' indulge in extremely tortuous videos on social media

Advertisment

Due to heavy snow, the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway was blocked.

The avalanche buried a BRO camp in the high-altitude village of Mana in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. At least 55 workers got trapped initially, of which 33 were rescued by Friday evening.

Rain and snowfall hampered the rescue efforts on Friday and the operation was suspended as the night fell.

CM Dhami visited the disaster control room on Friday evening to assess the situation and directed officials to speed up the rescue operation.

"I had a telephonic conversation with PM Modi, and he has assured all the possible help... The PMO is in constant touch with us. 14 more people have been rescued, and all are doing well, rest will be rescued soon," Dhami told the news agency ANI.

Also read: Champions Trophy 2025: Australia faces setback as Matthew Short injured ahead of semifinals

#WATCH | Mana Avalanche incident | In Dehradun, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says, "We are trying to rescue the (BRO) workers as soon as possible. I had a telephonic conversation with PM Modi, and he has assured all the possible help... The PMO is in constant touch with us.… pic.twitter.com/kXuq6Yo6DD — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2025

Here’s what DM Chamoli Sandeep Tiwari said

In a video, DM Chamoli Sandeep Tiwari said that the rescue operation is underway in area. "Today, we have shifted the injured to Joshimath Army Hospital. They are stable. NDRF "team is present here. As the weather is clear now, we hope the rescue operations will now speed up."

(With inputs from agencies)