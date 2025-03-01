Australia have been dealt a major blow ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals, as opener Matthew Short sustained a calf injury on Friday (Feb 28), according to the ICC.

Short was injured while fielding and appeared hampered during his quickfire knock of 20 runs at the top of the order before rain led to the abandonment of Australia's match against Afghanistan in Lahore. Despite the nill result, Australia secured a place in next week's semi-finals, with their opponent yet to be determined based on the final two group-stage matches.

Australia will face either India or New Zealand in the semi-finals. If drawn against Rohit Sharma's India, they will have to travel to Dubai for the crucial encounter.

'He wasn't moving well'

Skipper Steve Smith acknowledged Short’s unavailability for the semi-final, indicating that the turnaround time between matches is too short for him to recover. "I think he'll be struggling. We saw tonight that he wasn't moving well, and I think it's probably too soon for him to recover in time," Smith said, as quoted by the ICC.

With Short likely to miss out, Australia may have to reshuffle their batting lineup. Inexperienced top-order batter Jake Fraser-McGurk appears to be the frontrunner to replace him, while Smith himself could move up the order alongside Travis Head, allowing the team to include an extra bowler.

Australia’s squad also features all-rounders Sean Abbott and Aaron Hardie, along with leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha, any of whom could be considered for the semi-final clash.

"We have a few guys who can step in and do the job, and we are looking forward to that," Smith added.

Australia squad: Steve Smith (captain), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.

