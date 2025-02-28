Afghanistan’s hopes of playing in the semifinal of the Champions Trophy 2025 suffered heavy dents on Friday (Feb 28) after their contest against Australia was called off due to rain. The match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore saw both Australia and Afghanistan share points in Group B. This meant Afghanistan and Australia ended their group stage campaign with the latter securing a last-four berth. However, Afghanistan’s bid will stretch to Saturday depending on a certain set of results between South Africa and England.

Here's how Afghanistan can qualify for the semis

After the Afghanistan vs Australia contest was called off, the former ended with three points while the latter secured semis qualification with four points. The race for the second spot in the semis will be between South Africa and Afghanistan with the former playing England on Saturday.

For Afghanistan to qualify for the semis, they need England to beat South Africa by at least 207 runs if they bat first, assuming that they score over 300 runs in the first innings. If they chase, they would have to do so in just 11.1 overs (considering that the first innings total is over 300).

However, any other set of results in the England-South Africa contest will see the latter seal a place in the semis of the Champions Trophy. In case the contest ends in another washout, then both Australia and South Africa will finish with four points. This will mean South Africa will qualify for the semis as group winners while Australia will end as runners-up with Net Run Rate (NRR) deciding the positions.

Australia also have an opportunity to win the group in case England beat South Africa. Winning the group will have a huge impetus as a washout in either semifinal will see group winning side proceed to the final of the Champions Trophy 2025. On the other hand, the team getting paired up with India in the semis will have to travel to Dubai for the semis.