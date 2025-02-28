India and Pakistan are the two Asian cricketing giants, playing each other in just ICC-bound tournaments or Asia Cup. While tense political relations between both countries have restricted them from indulging in any bilateral cricket whatsoever, talks of its resumption have been underway. Speaking on the same lines, Sunil Gavaskar said no bilateral cricket will happen unless there is peace at the border.

India and Pakistan last played a bilateral series in late 2012, when Pakistan toured India and won the ODIs (2-1). Since then, the two teams have met in just ICC events, including the ODI World Cups, T20 World Cups and Champions Trophy, with countless fans worldwide enjoying each contest.

Both sides last met during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 group stage game in Dubai, where India equalled Pakistan’s head-to-head win tally (3-3) in this competition with a six-wicket victory over the Men in Green.

"Frankly, by having peace at the borders. It’s very simple. If there’s peace at the borders, then I think both governments will certainly say, 'Look, okay, we’ve had no incidents, nothing at all. So, let’s at least start with talking,’" Gavaskar said while speaking on the cricket show Dressing Room, as quoted by Times of India (TOI).

India last toured Pakistan almost two decades ago for a bilateral tour, with the 2008 Asia Cup being the last time they played in the country altogether. Even for the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025, BCCI denied sending its team to Pakistan for the eight-team tournament.

After formally informing ICC about its decision, the BCCI persuaded the apex body to convince the host board (PCB) to agree to the hybrid model, which they denied (at first) but later accepted. However, they put on some conditions, which their counterpart (the BCCI) agreed to.

What can lead to resumption?

Gavaskar feels for any cricket between just the two to get underway, maintaining peace outside of the cricket ground is paramount, and unless that happens, nothing concrete will take place despite diplomatic talks.

"I’m pretty certain there will be some back-channel connections going on. But you want to see what’s happening both on the ground and off the ground because of the fact that there are incursions we hear about. That’s the reason why the Indian government is saying, 'Look, maybe until all that stops, we should not even look at having or talking about anything,’" Gavaskar explained.

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan share contrasting fates in the Champions Trophy, with the hosts knocked out of the tournament just six days into it and India, placed in the same group, having qualified for the semis.

