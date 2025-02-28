Former Pakistan captain and gloveman Rashid Latif dropped a bombshell explaining why batting great Younis Khan chose to mentor Afghanistan over his country during the Champions Trophy 2025. After the hosts got knocked out of the home tournament in the group stage, courtesy of two losses and a washed-out tie, while Afghanistan remained in contention for a historic semis spot, Rashid said the lack of financial benefits forced Younis to pick their opponent for the mentorship role.

Younis joined Afghanistan’s backroom staff ahead of the eight-team tournament as the mentor, joining head coach Jonathan Trott, under whom Afghanistan tasted enormous success in the past two years. Younis’ signing proved vital for Afghanistan, who posted a mammoth 325 against England in their do-or-die game in Lahore, emerging as winners eventually by eight runs.

Already upbeat to take on any cricketing giant on a bigger stage, Afghanistan’s batting looked composed, impressing all. How their middle order contributed against lethal English bowlers indicated how far they have come in international cricket.

On the other end, Pakistan batters lacked zeal and intent and looked timid during their two matches against New Zealand and India, losing both. While they failed to chase 321 in the tournament opener in Karachi, Pakistan couldn’t defend a paltry 242 against their arch-rivals, with Virat Kohli scoring a match-winning hundred.

“Younis Khan said no to Pakistan cricket to work with Afghanistan. There are no financial benefits here," Latif said during a Geo News show episode after Afghanistan knocked England out of Champions Trophy 2025.

Meanwhile, Naseeb Khan, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) chief executive, defended this appointment.

"Since the Champions Trophy is being held in Pakistan, it was essential to appoint an experienced and talented mentor from the host country. We have previously benefited from working with mentors from host nations during the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2024 T20 World Cup,” he explained.

Afghanistan up for Aussie challenge

Unlike Pakistan, who got knocked out from the home tournament just six days into it, Afghanistan could create history in their maiden Champions Trophy appearance by qualifying for the semis.

Having lost one game (against South Africa) and winning the other (against England), Afghanistan’s last league match is against the ODI giants Australia, who sit one clear of them on the table in Group B.

Although the rain is likely to play the spoilsport in Lahore, should the game go ahead, Afghanistan must cause the upset of the tournament to cruise ahead or else, even after sharing points in case of a wash-out, Afghanistan could miss out on a historic semis spot.

(With inputs from agencies)