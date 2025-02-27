The ICC Champions Trophy host and holders, Pakistan, remained winless in the home edition after rain forced a washout in Rawalpindi in their last league game against Bangladesh on Thursday (Feb 27). Pakistan staged the first ICC event in almost three decades, having last co-hosted the ODI World Cup in 1996, ending up on the losing side in two contested matches – against New Zealand and India.

After going down in the two marquee matches in Group A, Pakistan’s highly-anticipated campaign ended in misery just six days into the tournament. Although their loss to the Kiwis in the curtain-raiser was hurting for the fans to watch, losing to India in their next match in Dubai crushed their hopes of advancing to the next round.

They still, however, had a game in hand (against Bangladesh) to play and win and end the first showpiece event of the year with at least one win, but the Rain Gods had another plan.

However, even before the India-Pakistan match, reports of rain playing a spoilsport in Pakistan’s last home game, potentially spoiling their chances of sealing a semis berth, did rounds on the internet.

Knowing Pakistan had already lost one game (to New Zealand) by then, a win over India adding this game's result would have made it three points, which were not enough had India and New Zealand ended with four points each.

Pakistan Cricket in mud!

Pakistan has seen contrasting results in the past fortnight.

While chasing over 340 against New Zealand during one of the home tri-series games brought joy to the fans worldwide, getting eliminated from the home ICC tournament and becoming the first team to do so this edition hurt them even more.

Not for the first time did Pakistan suffer such a result in an ICC tournament. During the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, Pakistan failed to reach the semis despite the playing conditions favouring them throughout. What followed next was worse.

At next year’s T20 World Cup in the Americas, Pakistan lost to the co-host USA in their first game before going down to India in their next. Although they beat Canada in a relatively closer contest, a washout against Ireland sent them packing from the preliminary round.

At this year’s Champions Trophy, Pakistan was upbeat about putting the past behind them and delivering powerful performances; however, none of that happened, as they ended the home campaign with zero wins from three matches, with just one point coming from the washed-out result against Bangladesh.

