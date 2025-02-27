Afghanistan beating England to win its maiden ICC Champions Trophy match on Wednesday (Feb 26) in Lahore was a moment they will cherish forever. Although they had already beaten them in an ODI World Cup game in Delhi two years ago, doing it against the former champions in their first-ever Champions Trophy speaks volumes of their rise in international cricket. This win, however, has put them on the brink of a semis spot in the eight-team tournament. A win over Australia would do that.

The cricket world, barring England, celebrated Afghanistan’s win, and why shouldn’t they; the way they played throughout the game, keeping their nerves and belief intact to win a thriller, is appraisable.

The moment Afghanistan’s most valuable ODI cricketer - Azmatullah Omarzai, picked his fifth and innings’ final wicket by removing England spinner Adil Rashid, caught at the deep long-off in the final over, the dressing room, crowd and millions watching back home erupted in joy.

Omarzai and Zadran, the heroes!

Omarzai enjoyed batting and bowling at the Gaddafi Stadium (against England), scoring 41 off 31 balls, including hitting three sixes, and later returning with match-winning figures of five for 58, helping Afghanistan knock England out of the tournament.

However, Ibrahim Zadran was another hero from their camp who had England on the floor from ball one.

The young opener has made a name in world cricket with his exploits, having already smashed a World Cup hundred (against Australia in Mumbai in 2023). After demolishing England bowlers in Lahore, he broke their back and the internet.

After electing to bat first, Afghanistan lost three wickets inside the Powerplay but didn’t let their guard down. Alongside skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi, Zadran added 103 for the fourth wicket, completing his fifty before notching up his hundred soon after and breaking loose after that.

Zadran’s late blitz (177) saw Afghanistan pile up a massive 325 for seven in the first innings.

England’s chase began in the most English manner – a few fours, a wicket, some more fours and another wicket.

Joe Root was England’s best batter on the day, completing his 17th ODI ton (120 off 111 balls), his first in six years, but even that wasn’t enough for them to overcome the Afghan scare in ODIs.

England came close to chasing the target, with all-rounder Jamie Overton and seamer Jofra Archer hitting fours late in the chase, but a last-minute twist saw the game turn upside down as Afghanistan clinched the thriller.

Meanwhile, they next face Australia, and should they beat them, Afghanistan will qualify for their maiden Champions Trophy semis.

