Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran scripted history and broke multiple records in Lahore on Wednesday (Feb 26) against England, becoming the first player from Afghanistan to score a century in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The previous best score was by Rahmat Shah, who scored 90 against South Africa in Afghanistan's first-ever match in the tournament. Zadran’s innings helped his team make a strong comeback against the English side after losing three wickets for just 37. Zadran took 106 balls to complete his historic century with the help of three sixes and six fours.

Breaking records

During his innings of 177 off 146 balls, Ibrahim also scored the highest individual score in the Champions Trophy. He surpassed England's Ben Duckett, who made 165 against Australia in their opening match of the tournament.

Ibrahim Zadran's 177 is also the highest individual score in ODIs, surpassing his own score of 162, which he made against Sri Lanka back in 2022.

Ibrahim Zadran continued his impressive form by scoring his sixth ODI century on Wednesday, moving ahead of Mohammad Shahzad on Afghanistan’s list of most hundreds in ODI history. With this knock, Zadran is now behind Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who leads with eight centuries.

The young opener has been a consistent performer, maintaining an average of 48.38. His latest century reinforces his status as one of Afghanistan’s most dependable batters. As Afghanistan builds its ODI legacy, Zadran’s ability to anchor innings and score big runs will be crucial for the team's future success.

Zadran made his debut for the Afghanistan Under-19 team in 2017 and quickly made a name for himself with his impressive batting skills. He was soon promoted to the senior team and made his international debut in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies)