Jofra Archer created history for England during the Champions Trophy match against Afghanistan on Wednesday (Feb 26). Archer, with his first wicket of the match, completed 50 ODI wickets in 30 games - the fastest for England. He surpassed England great James Anderson 31-match record to set the new milestone. Anderson had taken his 50th ODI wicket against West Indies 21 years ago in 2004.

In a do or die Group B match, Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first in Lahore. England, however, rocked the opposition early on as Archer took three wickets inside 10 overs. Afghanistan were 37/3 when Ibrahim Zadran and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi joined forces.

The duo added 103 runs for the fourth wicket before England spinner Adil Rashid dismissed Shahidi for personal score of 40. After that, Azmatullah Omarzai joined Zadran and added 72 runs for the fifth wicket.

Jamie Overton dismissed Omarzai in the 40th over to break the partnership. In between those wickets, Zadran became the first Afghan batter to score a hundred in the ICC Champions Trophy.

