Amid the uproar and calls for sacking of top Pakistan players including Babar Azam after early exit from Champions Trophy, former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar as some advice for him. Babar was criticised for 90-ball 64-run knock against New Zealand in first match which they lost by 60 runs. In the second match against India, he looked good for 23 laced with five boundaries but the stay made no impact as the defending champions lost by six wickets.

"If you ask me about technique, I'll just say one thing to Babar Azam. Right now, his stance is wide," Gavaskar said while talking to former Pak cricketer Basit Ali on video streaming platform YouTube.

"If he reduces the width between his legs (while standing at the crease) then he will get two advantages - He won't be uncomfortable moving front or back. Secondly, when you close the gap, your height increases. You have a better understanding of the bounce, you are more upright and you can tackle the ball better. If he tries to do that, the run-making ability that he had will come back. If he does that, it will not only provide joy to the people of Pakistan but also the entire world," Gavaskar explained.

Akram calls for complete overhaul

Disappointed with the team's performance, former Pakistan skipper and legendary pacer Wasim Akram has called for the sacking of the top five Pakistan players.

"Enough is enough. We are losing in white-ball with these players from some couple of years. The time is to take a bold step. What is the bold step?" Akram questioned after the loss against India during a TV appearance on a local channel.

While talking about the top 5 players of the Pakistan team, Akram might be hinting at Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, all of whom failed to perform in the tournament.