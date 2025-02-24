Pakistan is knocked out of the home Champions Trophy 2025 after New Zealand successfully chased 237 to beat Bangladesh in their second match, attaining four points, enough to qualify for the semis. Rachin Ravindra slammed his fourth ODI hundred (with all those coming in the ICC events), helping the Kiwis avoid early jitters and end up on the winning side. They thrash the Tigers by five wickets in Rawalpindi.

Alongside New Zealand, India also reached the last four, having won the two contested matches played thus far, the last of which came against Pakistan.

Pakistan, the defending champions, is out of the tournament just six days into it, while Bangladesh is the second joining them.

This result, however, leaves the remaining two matches in Group A purposeless. Pakistan’s last home game is against Bangladesh on Thursday (Feb 27), with India and New Zealand scheduled to face off next Sunday (Mar 2) in Dubai.

Rachin stars for Kiwis

Rachin Ravindra enjoys batting in One-Dayers. He hit his debut ODI hundred in his first World Cup game (against England in Ahmedabad in 2023) while unlocking the same feat in his first Champions Trophy match.

His 112 while chasing makes him the seventh New Zealand batter to complete a hundred in this competition, becoming the record eighth CT debutant to notch up a ton in this edition and second after Will Young from New Zealand.

Meanwhile, the Kiwis won the toss and elected to field first. Following a hazy start, New Zealand bowlers made inroads inside the first 12 overs, removing two batters. Off-spinner Michael Bracewell later broke their back, picking up three wickets to complete his four-for, putting Bangladesh on the back foot.

However, 77 from captain Najmul Shanto and a gritty 45 from Jaker Ali, who scored a fighting 68 in the side’s previous game against India, helped Bangladesh score 236 for nine in 50 overs.

Bangladesh got off to a flyer, picking two wickets upfront, including dismissing last game hero Young clean bowled on a duck. Kane Williamson departed soon after on just five, with New Zealand’s score reading 15 for two at one stage.

The two lefties, Devon Conway and Rachin stitched a 57-run stand before seasoned quick Mustafizur Rahman sent Conway packing. With Tom Latham joining Rachin in the middle, Zealand made light work of the Bangladeshi bowlers, snatching the game away from them.

Rachin completed his hundred, with the Blackcaps wrapping up the formalities with five wickets remaining.

