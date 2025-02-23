INDIA vs PAKISTAN Today cricket match Live Score: The geographical neighbours and arch-rivals are facing of each other once again - this time in Dubai in a group-stage match of Champions Trophy 2025.
Pakistan are in danger of bowing out of the tournament if they lose today while India will most certainly be playing the semis shall they win.
The two teams stand wide apart in terms of skills, performance and records but Pakistan can surprise any team any day and taking them lightly is a mistake India can't afford.
Rohit Sharma, as history suggests, will be key for India top of the order while Pakistan ace batter Babar Azam is under fire for his tortoise knock against New Zealand in the opening match of the tournament.
India's biggest worry will be Virat Kohli's form and the past record of batter in ODIs since Nov 19, 2023 as well as against Pakistan isn't comforting either.
As for bowling, Mohammed Shami has roared back to form for India and would be hoping to replicate his five-for performance from Bangladesh while for Pakistan the pace trio of Naseem, Shaheen and Haris have to step up.
Check INDIA vs PAKISTAN LIVE SCORE and UPDATES BELOW:
Feb 23, 2025 14:16 IST
INDIA vs PAKISTAN Today cricket match Live Score: Playing XIs
Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam, 2 Imam-ul-Haq, 3 Saud Shakeel, 4 Mohammad Rizwan (capt,wk), 5 Salman Agha, 6 Tayyan Tahir, 7 Khushdil Shah, 8 Shaheen Afridi, 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Abrar Ahmed
India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Axar Patel, 6 KL Rahul (wk), 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Harshit Rana, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Mohammed Shami
Feb 23, 2025 14:06 IST
INDIA vs PAKISTAN Today cricket match Live Score: Pakistan win toss and bat first
Pakistan skipper Muhammad Rizwan wins the toss and elected to bat first in Dubai.
Rizwan: Looks like a good surface and doesn't matter, so we want to bat first. If you play an ICC event, every game is important. The boys are familiar with the conditions and we've done well in this ground as well. Yeah, we lost the last game but it's in the past for us. One change: Imam in for Fakhar.
Rohit: Doesn't matter, and we will bowl first. It's not the same surface but looks similar to what we played on, in the last game. It could get slower. Great opportunity to come out and do what we do as a team. The way we played the last game...it wasn't easy for us and we had to work our way. You want to test yourself and be under pressure. We're playing the same team.
Feb 23, 2025 13:57 IST
INDIA vs PAKISTAN Today cricket match Live Score: Live Streaming details
India and Pakistan will go head-to-head in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as the duo meet on Sunday (Feb 23). The contest will be played at the Dubai International Stadium with Pakistan searching for their first win of the Champions Trophy 2025. Ahead of the key Champions Trophy 2025 contest between India and Pakistan here is all you need to know including squads, live streaming and other details.