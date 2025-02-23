INDIA vs PAKISTAN Today cricket match Live Score: The geographical neighbours and arch-rivals are facing of each other once again - this time in Dubai in a group-stage match of Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistan are in danger of bowing out of the tournament if they lose today while India will most certainly be playing the semis shall they win.

The two teams stand wide apart in terms of skills, performance and records but Pakistan can surprise any team any day and taking them lightly is a mistake India can't afford.

Rohit Sharma, as history suggests, will be key for India top of the order while Pakistan ace batter Babar Azam is under fire for his tortoise knock against New Zealand in the opening match of the tournament.

India's biggest worry will be Virat Kohli's form and the past record of batter in ODIs since Nov 19, 2023 as well as against Pakistan isn't comforting either.

As for bowling, Mohammed Shami has roared back to form for India and would be hoping to replicate his five-for performance from Bangladesh while for Pakistan the pace trio of Naseem, Shaheen and Haris have to step up.

Check INDIA vs PAKISTAN LIVE SCORE and UPDATES BELOW: