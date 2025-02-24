Pakistan Cricket is back to struggling for some reason or the other. Though their team’s on-field performances are enough for their slump, the latest reports suggest things might turn ugly for the PCB. Pakistan hosted an ICC event for the first time since 1996, with their cricket board, fans, former cricketers and who’s who in the country going gaga over it; however, sitting at the brink of a Champions Trophy exit, Pakistan Cricket’s brand value is set to take a hit.

Ahead of the marquee India-Pakistan clash in Dubai, the England-Australia tie in Lahore was a packed house, with all of Pakistan and cricket fanatics worldwide celebrating the success of a neutral game in an ICC event. That joy, however, was short-lived as Pakistan’s loss the next day put them on the brink of an exit from the home tournament just four days into it.

"It was an uplifting experience to see people respond and enjoy a match not involving Pakistan," a PCB official said, as quoted by India Today. "But now, the challenge is to ensure the crowds keep on coming for the remaining matches in Pakistan because we are hosting such a big event after 29 years.”

Life beyond Champions Trophy

Meanwhile, should New Zealand beat Bangladesh in their second Champions Trophy match in Rawalpindi on Monday (Feb 24), Pakistan will get knocked out of the tournament, and so will the Tigers, with India and the Kiwis sure to advance to the next round.

The source added that though the PCB will not suffer financially, with guaranteed hosting fees and share in ICC revenues acting as the saving grace, Pakistan Cricket’s brand value will take a blow.

"We are guaranteed hosting fees, our share of ICC revenues, including ticket sales, but there are other issues like people losing interest in the mega event, broadcasters showing half-filled stadiums, etc. And the biggest worry is that despite the craze for cricket here, it may not be easy to sell Pakistan cricket as a brand in future," the source continued.

With Pakistan getting ruled out from the semis race, the PCB might struggle to maintain or bring in new sponsors for the men’s team for the future series.

"It's easy to say cricket sells itself in Pakistan, but that is not the case because the interest and attachment of fans, sponsors, advertisers, and broadcasters is all linked to the performances as well," the source added. "If the team does not perform, and that too in a high-profile event like the CT, the sponsor wouldn't hesitate to invest his money in other public interest domains like music, entertainment, other sports, etc."

