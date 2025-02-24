Former Pakistan captain and perhaps their greatest-ever bowler, Wasim Akram, has lambasted his country’s ‘embarrassing’ performance against India in the recently concluded Champions Trophy match in Dubai. On Sunday (Feb 23), the Men in Blue beat their arch-rivals by six wickets, virtually knocking the host out of the tournament.

Speaking on a TV show after the game, Akram pleaded to the PCB chairman (Mohsin Naqvi) to address the selection howler that led to this outcome in the home tournament. Tearing into the final XI for the marquee clash, which they had to win to stay in contention for a semis spot, Akram noted the two part-timers Khushdil Shah and Salman Ali Agha never looked threatening in the middle overs that exposed the loopholes in the squad picked for this tournament.

Although Shah was among the wicket-takers, accounting for Shreyas Iyer (56), he and Agha conceded 53 runs in 9.3 overs (between them), putting pressure on the already under-performing seam attack that lacked zeal in the two contested matches thus far.

"Chairman Saab, please call the captain, selection committee, and coach and ask them what kind of selection they have made. Khushdil Shah and Salman Agha—did they ever look like taking wickets?

“I have been shouting for weeks that this squad is not good, but the chairman said they have assembled the best squad. Even the captain (Rizwan) is to blame. He is the leader of the ship, and if he doesn't know what kind of match-winner he needs, it's embarrassing,” Akram said on a TV show following the India-Pakistan Champions Trophy match.

‘I have never seen anything like that’

Throwing his support behind the Pakistani fans, who were left devastated after this performance by their team, Akram said he saw people leaving the venue after 15 overs in the chase, something he had never seen before. He continued saying that the fans are passionate, but it’s frustrating for them to go through this again.

"You should have seen the faces of Pakistan fans at the stadium. They left after 15 overs when Pakistan were bowling. I have never seen anything like that in my life. It's unfortunate. We as a nation are very passionate, but it's frustrating,” Akram continued.

Akram praises Kohli

Given how he played against Pakistan - perhaps his favourite opponent, Virat Kohli never looked like chasing good form. Although he had not hit a hundred across formats since November last year, which is considered a lean patch per his standards, his unbeaten 100 against Pakistan came at the right time for his team, which further saw him breaking several records.

"Hats off to him; he's a superstar, a modern-day great. I really hope he reaches 100 international centuries,” Akram lauded King Kohli.

Meanwhile, with four points in two matches, India has virtually sealed their semis spot, with Pakistan almost out of the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies)