India batter Shreyas isn't happy with the team's win against Pakistan in Champions Trophy on Feb 23 in Dubai. Iyer, who scored a crucial 56 and added 114 runs for the third wicket with Virat Kohli, said that India could have won a bit earlier and played more aggressively.

Advertisment

“I think we could have won a bit earlier, could have been a convincing win based on how the wicket was playing. It was initially coming on pretty well with the new ball and after that it was difficult to score runs when the ball got a bit old. But if we would have played more aggressively, we would have won a bit earlier, I felt,” said Iyer at the post-match press conference.

Also Read: India batter Virat Kohli admits cover drive 'kind of been my weakness'

India eventually won the match by six wickets and 45 balls remaining. The Rohit-led team, at one point, were looking to win by eight wickets when Kohli and Iyer were batting but couple of wickets slowed the game a bit.

Advertisment

Kohli eventually guided India to win with four which also brought up his 100 - a record-setting 51st in ODIs. Iyer was full of praise for Kohli and said that 'he never struggles for runs.'

“I remember yesterday (Saturday) he had come almost an hour before us for the practice session. He played a few balls … he looked as crisp as he looks all the time. It's just the mindset that he possesses over the years. He's always hungry for runs. So, I never feel that he's struggling for runs, to be honest," said Iyer.

India, meanwhile, are almost through to the semis after winning both their matches. They last play New Zealand on March 2.

Advertisment

After losing two consecutive matches, Pakistan are at the bottom of Group A points table. They now need Bangladesh and India to beat New Zealand as well as beat Bangladesh themselves to have a shot at making it to the semis of the tournament.