India batter Virat Kohli has admitted that cover drive—one of his favourite shots—has been his weakness over the years. The statement came after Kohli guided India to a six-wicket win against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025 match on Feb 23 in Dubai. Ironically, Kohli reached the century with a cover drive that went for four and also was the winning hit of the match.

"It's a 'catch-22'. I mean, it's (cover drive) kind of been my weakness as well over the years, but I've scored a lot of runs on that shot," Kohli said in a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"I think today was just about backing my shots and I think the first couple of boundaries I got were cover drives on the rise, so I really had to just let it go a little bit and take a bit of risk and follow through with my shots."

"Because when I hit that kind of shots, then I feel in control when I bat out there. So, it was a good innings for me personally and it was a great team win," he added.

Kohli was the anchor during India's chase of 242 as he added 69 runs for the second wicket with Shubman Gill, who fell short of his fifty by just four runs. After Gill's dismissal, Kohli added 114 runs for the third wicket with Shreyas Iyer, who himself scored 56.

Iyer, however, wasn't happy with the win and said that 'it could have been more convincing.'

“I think we could have won a bit earlier, could have been a convincing win based on how the wicket was playing. It was initially coming on pretty well with the new ball and after that it was difficult to score runs when the ball got a bit old. But if we would have played more aggressively, we would have won a bit earlier, I felt,” said Iyer.