The India vs Pakistan match on Feb 23 in the Champions Trophy was anti-climatic and one-sided, as it has been in the previous few years. The most thrilling moment of the match was during the uncertainty over Virat Kohli's century. With the batter on 96 and two runs needed to win, Kohli hit a four to achieve both - win the match and complete his century.

Ahead of the shot though, India skipper Rohit Sharma was seen in the dugout gesturing Kohli to hit a six. Have a look at the video below:

The seasoned batter, however, played the game perfectly as he drove the ball through covers for a four. After the winning hit, Kohli gestured back at the dugout, as if he were saying 'Keep calm I know what I am doing' much like Suryakumar Yadav. Have a look at the celebration below:

India's T20I skipper SKY had done the same celebration after taking his side Mumbai Indians home against Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL).

Kohli speaks on 51st ton

The Indian batter, who has been going through a rough patch for some time, was named Player of the Match for his 100 not out. At the presentation ceremony, Kohli explained his innings in which he took 72 runs as singles and doubles and hit only seven fours.

"It feels to be good to bat in that manner in an important game, where a spot for semis was there to be taken, after Rohit fell. My job was clear - to control the middle overs, not take risks against spinners and take on pacers. I was happy with the template, it's how I play in ODIs. I have a decent understanding of my game. It's about keeping the outside noise away, take care of my energy levels and thoughts. It's easy for me to get pulled into expectations and frenzy around games like these," the batter said.

Thanks to the win, India are now all but through the semis after winning both games in Group A.