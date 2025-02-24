Pakistan skipper Muhammad Rizwan said that he's 'amazed' with Virat Kohli's hardwork and fitness level. The statement came after Kohli guided India to a massive victory against Pakistan in Champions Trophy 2025 on Feb 23 in Dubai. In the process, the Indian batter also scored his 51st ODI century with a four which was also the winning hit.

"I am amazed at the hardwork he puts in. The whole world was saying he was out of form but coming into such a big game, he scored runs effortlessly. His fitness and work ethic is indeed praiseworthy. We tried our best to get him out but we could not," said Rizwan at the post-match press conference.

The Pak skipper's statement, however, is something well known about Kohli. The Indian batter is famous for his top-class fitness level and is often credited with changing the mindset about the same in the team during his captaincy tenure.

Kohli's fitness was on the show during his century as he scored 72 runs in singles and doubles in hot and humid conditions of Dubai. He did so after fielding for full 50 overs and taking two catches which also made him India's best fielder in ODIs.

Kohli's 158 catches are now the most by an Indian fielder in ODIs and only behind Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene (218) and Australia's Ricky Ponting (160).

The batter, after the match, acknowledged that 'at age of 36 it takes a lot out of him to put this much effort.'

As for the game, India bowled out Pakistan for a modest 241 in 49.4 overs with Kuldeep Yadav picking up 3/40. Chasing the total, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma early but Kohli and Shubman Gill added 69 runs for the second wicket to steady the innings.

Kohli's 114-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer (56) then all but sealed the game for India who eventually won the game by six wickets.