Former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu lauded Virat Kohli’s brilliant century against Pakistan in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, emphasising his resilience and longevity in the game.

“Character isn’t built in a crisis; it is revealed," Sidhu said. “This man has pedigree and passion. After this 100, I can say with conviction that Kohli will play for another 2-3 years and notch up another 10-15 centuries. The true test of greatness is overcoming adversity, and he embraced the challenge. His knock against Pakistan will be remembered for a decade.”

Meanwhile, Sanjay Bangar echoed Sidhu’s sentiments, highlighting Kohli’s relentless dedication. “More than anything I contributed, it was his hard work and preparation. He knew he had to step up. You could see the hunger, the intensity, the fire in his eyes. This innings showed why he can continue at the highest level for another 3-4 years. His execution, skill, and intent made it a masterclass.”

“Every great batter has a trademark shot—Tendulkar had the back-foot punch, Gavaskar the straight drive, and for Kohli, it’s the cover drive. When he gets his head over the ball and drives with authority, you know the vintage Kohli is back. His numbers in successful chases—99 innings at an average of 89.6—prove his ability to handle pressure. He thrives in adversity, which is the hallmark of a true legend.”

'Great camaraderie within the team'

Analysing Kohli’s approach, Bangar noted his adaptability. “He was patient, waiting for the ball, starting on the back foot before transitioning forward. Against spin, he initially played deep in the crease before advancing with confidence. His calculated aggression demonstrated an understanding of game situations.”

Sidhu also highlighted the camaraderie in the Indian team, drawing attention to Rohit Sharma’s joy at Kohli’s milestone. “More than Kohli’s century, what struck me was Rohit’s beaming face. Cricket is a team sport, and when players take pride in each other’s success, it shows unity and strength. This is what inspires the next generation.”