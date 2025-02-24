During the high-stakes India vs Pakistan encounter in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Hardik Pandya captivated fans not just with his cricketing prowess but also with his extravagant timepiece. Known for his love of luxury watches, Pandya sported a limited-edition Richard Mille masterpiece, leaving watch enthusiasts in awe.

Pandya’s exclusive watch, with only 50 pieces available worldwide, is a true marvel of horological craftsmanship. Designed for high performance and durability, it features a white quartz case, a fixed white quartz bezel, and a black dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Luminescent hands and markers ensure visibility even in low-light conditions.

Powered by the sophisticated Richard Mille Calibre CRMA7 automatic movement, the watch boasts a 50-hour power reserve. Other standout features include a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, a screw-down crown, a transparent case back, and a distinctive tonneau case shape, making it a perfect blend of innovation and luxury.

The jaw-dropping price tag

According to The Indian Horology, Pandya’s Richard Mille watch has a retail price of $120,500 (₹1.04 crore). However, due to its exclusivity, its market price skyrockets to a staggering $300,000 (₹2.59 crore).

Richard Mille has long been a favorite among top athletes and celebrities. Cricket legend Virat Kohli, tennis star Rafael Nadal, football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, and F1 driver Charles Leclerc are all known to sport the brand’s luxurious timepieces. Hollywood stars like Margot Robbie and Pharrell Williams have also been spotted flaunting their Richard Mille watches, reinforcing the brand’s status as the ultimate statement of opulence.

With Pandya’s impeccable taste in watches, his Richard Mille masterpiece was undoubtedly one of the highlights of the India vs Pakistan showdown—both on and off the field.