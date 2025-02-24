Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar did not hold back his frustration following Pakistan's six-wicket loss to India in their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The defeat has virtually ended Pakistan’s campaign as defending champions, and Akhtar’s emotional reaction quickly went viral on social media.

Speaking candidly, Akhtar admitted he had lost interest in discussing Pakistan cricket. "If I wasn’t getting paid, I wouldn’t even talk about Pakistan cricket. Honestly, I have nothing to do with them anymore. I am invited to speak, so I do, but I have no agenda against them. Why should I waste my time?" he said in a viral video that has sparked intense debate among the cricketing fans.

The legendary pacer from Rawalpindi was particularly scathing in his criticism of Pakistan team management, calling them 'brainless and clueless'. He questioned their tactical decisions, especially the selection of only five bowlers when most teams opt for six. "You go with two all-rounders, but this is just poor management. I’m really disappointed," he futher added.

However, Akhtar sympathised with the players, arguing that their struggles stem from a lack of clear direction. "We can’t blame the kids. The players are only as good as their management. They don’t know what to do. They lack the skillsets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shubman. Neither do they understand the game, nor does the management."

Despite his frustration with Pakistan’s performance, Akhtar reserved high praise for Indian batter Virat Kohli, who led India to victory with an unbeaten 100 off 111 balls. "Hats off to him, he’s a superstar, a modern-day great. I really hope he reaches 100 international centuries," he signed off.