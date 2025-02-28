Afghanistan vs Australia is a treat for the masses, at least considering the last two outcomes. For the third time in three years, both teams are squaring off in an ICC event, this time in the Champions Trophy 2025, where rain might play spoilsport at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday (Feb 28).

The rain had already washed out Australia’s previous league game against the Proteas, resulting in both teams sharing points. However, should it similarly affect Friday’s outcome, Afghanistan and Australia will share a point each, with Australia collecting four (in total), while Afghanistan will end the tournament with three points.

Though four points will help Australia punch the semis ticket, with their final position (on the table) remaining uncertain, Afghanistan's three points could come in handy in the race for the remaining fourth spot only if England prevails over the Proteas in their last league match. In that case, Afghanistan and South Africa will share three points each as the team with better NRR cruises through.

However, should the Afghanistan-Australia game end in a no result, and South Africa beat England in Karachi on Saturday (Mar 1), the Aussies and the Proteas will march into the knockouts, with the Proteas holding the top spot with five points while Australia will be second with four. Who their opponents would be would depend on the result of the India vs New Zealand match in Dubai on Sunday (Mar 2).

Meanwhile, India and New Zealand have already qualified for the Champions Trophy semis, with the hosts Pakistan and Bangladesh knocked out of the tournament. Also, regardless of where India finishes on the points table, they will play their semifinal game on Tuesday (Mar 4) in Dubai, while the Kiwis’ semis clash is scheduled the next day in Lahore.

History

Afghanistan and Australia perhaps played the greatest World Cup game at the Wankhede in Mumbai a couple of years ago, with the Aussie all-rounder Glenn Maxwell going bonkers. Chasing 292, Australia was down 91 for seven at one stage, with captain Pat Cummins and Maxwell at the crease.

That, however, was the beginning of the greatest ODI innings of all time.

Afghanistan missed a few chances, and the ‘Big Show’ made them pay, scooping them for fours and sixes for fun while Cummins protected his wicket at the other end. Soon after Maxwell completed his hundred, he marched towards something no one thought would happen - a run chase.

Despite suffering from cramps throughout the latter half of the innings, Maxwell didn’t put his guard down and slammed his maiden ODI double hundred (201*), helping Australia pull off perhaps one of the greatest ODI chases.

Meanwhile, next year, during the T20 World Cup in the Americas, Afghanistan stunned the world champions by beating them in the group stage and qualifying for the semis, where South Africa beat them handsomely.

