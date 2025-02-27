While the two teams from Group A – India and New Zealand have qualified for the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals, the fight for the remaining two spots continues in the other group, with plenty happening since Wednesday's thriller between Afghanistan and England in Lahore. England is out of the semis race, leaving three teams (Australia, South Africa and Afghanistan) fighting for the two positions in the final four. So, who makes it through? Can Afghanistan realise their dream, or would the Proteas and Aussies advance?

Group B scenarios

Afghanistan's win over England increases their chances of reaching the Champions Trophy semis in their maiden appearance but also leaves doors open for Australia and South Africa to cruise ahead.

Meanwhile, all four teams have played two games each, with Proteas and Aussies sitting at the top with three points each besides their names, having won one and attaining one point from their washed-out tie earlier. Afghanistan is third on the list with one win and a loss in two matches, with England knocked out from the semis race after going down in their two successive games.

How can Australia and South Africa qualify?

Australia face Afghanistan in their final league game on Friday (Feb 28) in Lahore, and a win there would confirm their qualification in the last four. On the other hand, the Proteas' game against England will also be crucial to their chances.

Should South Africa beat them in Karachi on Saturday (Mar 1), they will join Australia from Group B in the semis. However, the outcomes of their final league matches will determine their positions on the points table.

Considering another case scenario, where Australia beat Afghanistan and England upset the Proteas, the Aussies would end the league games with five points, while South Africa would have three.

How can Afghanistan qualify for Champions Trophy semis?

Afghanistan has been on a rampage since the ODI World Cup in India, where they beat three former world champions, including England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in their group stage, narrowly missing out on the semis spot.

Next year, during the T20 World Cup in the Americas, they stunned the world with comprehensive wins over New Zealand and Australia in the group games, qualifying for their maiden semis in the tournament. South Africa crushed them in a one-sided contest in the semi-final.

In the 2025 Champions Trophy, they lost their tournament opener to South Africa by 105 runs, but a win over England has kept their hopes alive. Though still low on NRR, beating the defending world champions Australia in their last league match will seal their ticket for the semis, creating history.

However, should they lose, they’d be out of the tournament.

