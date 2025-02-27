England captain and veteran batter Jos Buttler addressed the elephant in the room after his side’s successive loss in the ongoing Champions Trophy, this time against Afghanistan by just eight runs. England’s second defeat on the trot has knocked them out of the semis race, as they become the third team after the hosts Pakistan and Bangladesh to get eliminated from the first showpiece event of the year.

England getting ruled out inside the group stage raises questions over the team’s ODI future, which once sat on the pedestal, having won the ODI World Cup six years ago at home. Barring last year’s T20 World Cup in the Americas, where they lost to India in the semis, England failed to reach the knockouts in the two 50-over tournaments in the past two years, putting pressure on the management and Butter over their positions in the side.

Buttler faces heat over his leadership role, and after suffering another shocker against Afghanistan at this year’s eight-team event, he knows he could face the axe.

Reflecting on the same after the game in Lahore, the English captain said, "It's tough to say; stood here right now, and I don't want to make any sort of emotional statements."

"But I think it's fair to say that you've got to consider all possibilities.

"I've enjoyed it [the captaincy]. I've seen lots of people say it doesn't sit well with me, but I do enjoy it. I enjoy the challenge. Obviously, I don't enjoy losing games of cricket and the results. And of course, when they're not going well, you do look at yourself in the mirror and say, 'Am I part of the problem or am I part of the solution?' I think that's what I've got to work out,” he added in a chat with Sky Sports.

‘I enjoy leading’

Buttler is a seasoned campaigner, a trusted team man and a proven leader; however, outcomes sometimes take a toll even on the best of them, so how could Buttler be spared?

Talking about leadership, Buttler admitted enjoying this responsibility but didn’t shy from adding that he need to take some time out before concluding on his future as England’s white-ball captain.

“You [the press] are probably not the first people I'd discuss that with," he said.

“I'll take a little bit of time to work out, personally, what I think is right, and, obviously, the guys at the top are in charge, and they'll have their own views as well.

“I enjoy leading. Even before, when I wasn't captain, I'd like to think of myself as a leader in the team, but results are tough, and they weigh heavy at times. Of course, you want to be leading a winning team, and we haven't been that for a while now, so obviously that brings some difficult moments,” he added.

Meanwhile, England’s last league game against South Africa (March 1) might be a dead rubber for them, but could contribute to the Group standings should they beat the Proteas.

