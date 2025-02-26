Pakistan coach Aaqib Javed has put the onus on 'inexperience' for his team's humiliating loss against India in Champions Trophy on Feb 23. The loss almost closed the door on the hosts chances of making it to the top four before Bangladesh's loss vs New Zealand slammed it shut.

Advertisment

"When Pakistan and India are playing, it's not only cricket - it's more than that. You need a lot of experience," Javed said, as reported by cricket news website ESPNCricinfo.

Also Read: Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran scores highest individual score, scripts two more records

"This Indian team was the most experienced - they have almost 1500 games together. And Pakistan is at the bottom, with less than 400 games together. If you look at players like Babar Azam is the only one who has played more than 100 games. Then there's Mohammad Rizwan (88 ODIs) and then Shaheen Afridi (64 ODIs)."

Advertisment

"The rest of them have less than 30 matches. Tayyab Tahir has played like eight games. Imam-ul-Haq (73 games) was coming back in the team. The main thing is, when nothing works, and when you are talking about more than a game, then the experience counts. There is no doubt," explained a disheartened Pak coach.

In the match against India, Pakistan posted a modest 241 on the scoreboard with Saud Shakeel being the highest scorer at 62. In reply, the Pak bowling attack, especially the pace trio of Afridi, Haris and Naseem looked listless as India chased the total with 45 balls and six wickets left. Virat Kohli went on to score a hundred with a four which was also the winning shot of the match.

From Group A, India and New Zealand have qualified for the semis after winning their first two games, respectively. Pakistan and Bangladesh have been knocked out of the race with both teams set to play a dead-rubber game on Feb 27 in Rawalpindi.