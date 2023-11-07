Lady luck smiles on Glenn Maxwell as 'Big Show' pulls off greatest World Cup run-chase, here's how X reacted

Take a bow, Glenn Maxwell!

Cricket has never seen anything like that before.

The cricket world got blessed with, hands down, the greatest knock in white-ball history!

The ‘Big Show’ hammered the Afghanistan bowlers on one leg to complete the highest successful run-chase (292) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He also became the first-ever batter to notch up a double hundred (201* off 128) while chasing in ODI cricket.

From 91 for seven to 293 for seven inside the 47th over, Pat Cummins and Maxwell stitched a 200-plus stand for the eighth wicket, helping Australia revive from a dire situation to end up on the winning side.

Bowling first, Australia conceded 291 runs, with Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran hitting his maiden World Cup hundred (129* off 143).

The chase didn’t start the way Australia wanted, as they lost wickets in clusters inside the first Powerplay. With seamers and spinners tearing into the Aussie middle order, they got reduced to 91 for seven.

What unfolded next shocked the cricket world.