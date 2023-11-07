Lady luck smiles on Glenn Maxwell as 'Big Show' pulls off greatest World Cup run-chase, here's how X reacted
After getting dropped several times, Maxwell made most of his chance, slamming 201* against Afghanistan in Mumbai.
Take a bow, Glenn Maxwell!
Cricket has never seen anything like that before.
The cricket world got blessed with, hands down, the greatest knock in white-ball history!
The ‘Big Show’ hammered the Afghanistan bowlers on one leg to complete the highest successful run-chase (292) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He also became the first-ever batter to notch up a double hundred (201* off 128) while chasing in ODI cricket.
From 91 for seven to 293 for seven inside the 47th over, Pat Cummins and Maxwell stitched a 200-plus stand for the eighth wicket, helping Australia revive from a dire situation to end up on the winning side.
ALSO READ: World Cup 2023: Maxwell's 'one leg' heroics drag Australia to a stunning victory against Afghanistan
Bowling first, Australia conceded 291 runs, with Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran hitting his maiden World Cup hundred (129* off 143).
The chase didn’t start the way Australia wanted, as they lost wickets in clusters inside the first Powerplay. With seamers and spinners tearing into the Aussie middle order, they got reduced to 91 for seven.
What unfolded next shocked the cricket world.
Cummins and Maxwell took the onus on themselves and chased down the gigantic target, with Maxwell shining throughout. The right-handed batter smashed 21 fours and ten massive sixes to help Australia complete perhaps the most improbable chase in ODI history.
Here is how X reacted to this -
Maxwell's place in history just got guaranteed. It has to be the greatest white ball innings played— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 7, 2023
That was just unbelievable from Glen Maxwell. Footwork is overrated. One of the most remarkable innings.— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) November 7, 2023
Glenn Maxwell is the first ever batter to score a 200 in a chase in ODIs. INCREDIBLE KNOCK!— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) November 7, 2023
My goodness Maxi 😮😮😮— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) November 7, 2023
That was the most unbelievable innings I have witnessed ever . Glenn Maxwell wow #AFGvAUS #maxwell #ICC2023— John Wright (@johnwright15) November 7, 2023
Special things happen at the Wankhede.— Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) November 7, 2023
Take a blow Glenn Maxwell... hopefully Australia will carry him off the field! #AUSvsAFG #CWC23
It was an honor witnessing this mental & physical genius of @Gmaxi_32 .— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 7, 2023
Its one of all time great ODI innings. #AUSvsAFG
Saw this coming. 200 in a run-chase, One of the all time great one day innings by Maxwell. @Gmaxi_32 was a man possessed and— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 7, 2023
great support by @patcummins30 . An innings to remember for a long long time . #AUSvsAFG https://t.co/ClOM3NdSJf pic.twitter.com/nQ8uNVh1af
It’s not over yet but is this the bravest innings in a World Cup?— Boman Irani (@bomanirani) November 7, 2023
No legs only wrists.
No legs only heart.
Hats off @Gmaxi_32 .#AUSvAFG
The greatest innings of all time, it's as simple as that— Ben Gardner (@Ben_Wisden) November 7, 2023
One of the Greatest ODI knock Maxwell. Probably the Greatest @Gmaxi_32 #Australia #AFGvsAUS #AUSvAFG #ICCCricketWorldCup— Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) November 7, 2023
The GREATEST ODI innings of time @Gmaxi_32 .. You could say the GREATEST innings of all time .. #CWC2023 #India— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 7, 2023
Un-freakin-believable! #Maxwell pic.twitter.com/sEvoVZvI4S— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 7, 2023
With this win, Australia has qualified for the World Cup 2023 semis.