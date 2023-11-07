LIVE TV
Lady luck smiles on Glenn Maxwell as 'Big Show' pulls off greatest World Cup run-chase, here's how X reacted

Mumbai, IndiaEdited By: Gautam SodhiUpdated: Nov 07, 2023, 10:45 PM IST

Lady luck smiles on Maxwell as 'Big Show' pulls off greatest CWC run-chase Photograph:(AFP)

Story highlights

After getting dropped several times, Maxwell made most of his chance, slamming 201* against Afghanistan in Mumbai.

Take a bow, Glenn Maxwell! 

Cricket has never seen anything like that before. 

The cricket world got blessed with, hands down, the greatest knock in white-ball history!

The ‘Big Show’ hammered the Afghanistan bowlers on one leg to complete the highest successful run-chase (292) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He also became the first-ever batter to notch up a double hundred (201* off 128) while chasing in ODI cricket.

From 91 for seven to 293 for seven inside the 47th over, Pat Cummins and Maxwell stitched a 200-plus stand for the eighth wicket, helping Australia revive from a dire situation to end up on the winning side.

Bowling first, Australia conceded 291 runs, with Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran hitting his maiden World Cup hundred (129* off 143). 

The chase didn’t start the way Australia wanted, as they lost wickets in clusters inside the first Powerplay. With seamers and spinners tearing into the Aussie middle order, they got reduced to 91 for seven. 

What unfolded next shocked the cricket world. 

Cummins and Maxwell took the onus on themselves and chased down the gigantic target, with Maxwell shining throughout. The right-handed batter smashed 21 fours and ten massive sixes to help Australia complete perhaps the most improbable chase in ODI history. 

Here is how X reacted to this -

With this win, Australia has qualified for the World Cup 2023 semis.

Gautam Sodhi

