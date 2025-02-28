After PCB selector Aaqib Javed and former England broadcasters Nasser Hussain and Mike Atherton pointed fingers at India for enjoying the definite privilege of playing at just one venue (Dubai), staying at the same hotel, and having to avoid the commute (for all), South African batter Rassie Van der Dussen joined the list, adding no one has to be a rocket scientist to know that the Men in Blue have this advantage in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

India is to play all its matches in Dubai, including the semis and the final (should they qualify for it), instead of in Pakistan – the host country, for security reasons. While the remaining seven teams are to play their league matches at different venues and pitches, also considering the travel required, several, including Pat Cummins, have pointed out the disadvantages their teams have around it.

After the ICC finalised Pakistan as the venue for the first showpiece event of the year, the BCCI decided against sending its team across the border for security concerns. The Indian board then persuaded the apex body to convince the PCB to accept the hybrid model, which they denied initially. Following thorough internal discussions, the host board agreed to it later but with several conditions, which the BCCI had to agree to.

Meanwhile, speaking on the same lines ahead of his side’s crucial game against England, Rassie said he seconds with all the pointers claiming India's advantage in this tournament, adding it’s up to them to utilise it to their benefit.

"It's definitely an advantage. I saw that Pakistan was commenting about it, but it's definitely an advantage. If you can stay in one place, stay in one hotel, practice in the same facilities, play in the same stadium, on the same pitches every time, it's definitely an advantage," Rassie said from Karachi, where South Africa will play England.

"I don't think you have to be a rocket scientist to know that. The onus would be on them to use that advantage. In a sense, it puts more pressure on them because whoever is going to play them in the semi or potentially the final is going to go there, and the conditions are going to be foreign, but they [India] are going to be used to it. The pressure would be on them to get it right because they have all that knowledge,” he continued.

While India and New Zealand have qualified for the semis from Group A, the fight for the remaining two spots continues in Group B, where the Proteas and Australia are in the pole position to advance. Should South Africa beat winless England at the National Stadium, they will cruise ahead; but the question remains, whom and where would they play their semis clash against?

Depending upon their positions on the points table, South Africa would either play India in Dubai (on Tuesday) or New Zealand in Lahore (on Wednesday). Asked what his preferred venue is, Rassie said logistically it has to be in Pakistan.

"If it's a personal thing, I would say playing in Lahore because it's just good to bat there. The Dubai pitch is not as high-scoring as the Lahore but no, I don't think it really matters," he said.

"Probably, logistically it will be easier to play in Lahore. You don't have to go through an international flight and go to Dubai and literally go to another country to play. Lahore is not too far from where we are at the moment, so conditions are fairly similar. It's literally one of those things, we don't know what's going to happen until Saturday evening,” he continued.

