Pakistan’s cricket hit another low on Thursday (Feb 27) after the side exited the Champions Trophy without a win despite being the hosts of the tournament. The defending champions saw their final game washed out against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, meaning they failed to win any of the three matches in the Champions Trophy 2025. The exit has not gone well, with reports that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will personally look into the matter while it will also be discussed in the cabinet meeting and the parliament.

Pakistan PM to take note of CT exit

"The prime minister will personally take notice and we will also ask him to raise these [cricket-related] issues in the cabinet as well as in parliament," PM Shehbaz Sharif's aide on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah said while speaking on Geo News' programme "Geo Pakistan" on Thursday.

Having lost to New Zealand and India in their opening two matches of the Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan were optimistic about a favourable result on Monday. However, Bangladesh’s defeat to New Zealand confirmed the hosts’ exit from the tournament. There was pride up for stake in the final group stage match on Thursday, however, the washout meant neither Pakistan nor Bangladesh ended the tournament with a win.

The poor run means Pakistan have exited the last three ICC tournaments in the initial stage. Pakistan were knocked out in the league stage of the 2023 ODI World Cup, while a run of poor results in the 2024 T20 World Cup also saw them exit in the group stage. Not since reaching the 2022 T20 World Cup final has Pakistan enjoyed a good run in an ICC tournament.

It is widely expected that Pakistan cricket will undergo major changes in the coming days, with domestic cricket to be given more weight. Young players are expected to feature in the side, while the role of senior players will be limited.