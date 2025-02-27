England’s Champions Trophy 2025 hopes came down crashing in Lahore on Wednesday (Feb 26) after Afghanistan shocked them for the second time in a 50-over ICC event by eight runs. The successive loss in their league stage meant England were knocked out of the tournament, leaving three teams from Group B fighting for the remaining two spots in the semis. Former India coach Ravi Shastri has some advice for the English Team.

England’s lead-up to the eight-team tournament was as horrible as their temperament and plans. They toured India for eight white-ball games (5 T20Is and 3 ODIs), losing seven.

Though England captain Jos Buttler and a few players sounded optimistic about the team’s turnaround in performances and results, nothing helped them in the first showpiece event of the year.

England began the Champions Trophy with a five-wicket loss at the hands of Australia, thanks to a match-winning hundred by Aussie gloveman Josh Inglis (in the chase), and against Afghanistan, they fell shy of the target by just eight runs.

Down by injuries to several first-team players, including rookie all-rounder Jacob Bethell and seamer Brydon Carse, England were reported to have not trained enough during the India ODIs, facing a lot of social media flak, with even former cricketers lamenting this practice.

Taking to his social media handle (X), Shastri first congratulated Afghanistan for a massive win in their maiden Champions Trophy appearance before advising England to play sub-continent cricket seriously without making any excuses.

“Afghanistan. You guys rock. Kammaaal Kaardi. For England. Take playing in the Subcontinent seriously with no excuses. Only then you will be recognised as a Team that can TRAVEL #AFGvENG #ChampionsTrophy2025,” he wrote on X.

Sachin lauds Afghanistan’s victory

On the other hand, veteran batter Sachin Tendulkar was among the countless ex-cricketers who wished Afghanistan for this feat on his social media.

Taking to X, Sachin wrote that Afghanistan beating any top-ranked team across formats shouldn’t be considered or looked at as an upset.

“Afghanistan’s steady and consistent rise in international cricket has been inspiring! You can’t term their wins as upsets anymore, they’ve made this a habit now.

"A superb century by @IZadran18 and wonderful five-for by @AzmatOmarzai, sealed another memorable win for Afghanistan.

Well played!

#AFGvENG”

Afghanistan’s steady and consistent rise in international cricket has been inspiring! You can’t term their wins as upsets anymore, they’ve made this a habit now.



Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s win over England puts them on the brink of a semis qualification, for which they must beat the defending world champions Australia in their last league match.

(With inputs from agencies)