Former England captain Michael Atherton has taken a dig at Team India after the Men in Blue booked their place in the semifinal of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. The Indian team based in Dubai for the Champions Trophy 2025 will play in the last four after winning both their matches coupled with defeats for Bangladesh and Pakistan. However, according to Atherton India have an advantage as they are based in one city and have avoided travelling.

Advertisment

Atherton accuses India of ‘undeniable advantage’

"About the advantage India have in playing in Dubai, only in Dubai, which seems to me to be a hard-to-quantify advantage but an undeniable advantage...They are playing at just one venue. They do not have to travel between venues or, you know, between countries as a lot of other teams have to do," Atherton said.

The comment comes after India booked their place in the semifinal of the Champions Trophy with a game to spare. The Men in Blue are playing under a hybrid model as all their matches are scheduled in Dubai despite Pakistan being the official host of the tournament. The arrangements have allowed India to avoid any travel and to be based entirely in the United Arab Emirates even if they reach the final of the tournament.

Advertisment

ALSO READ | Champions Trophy 2025: Over 100 Pakistani policemen dismissed for refusing duty



However, that is not the case for other teams with New Zealand, Bangladesh and Pakistan travelling to the UAE and other cities to play their group-stage matches. According to Atherton, India avoiding travel fatigue is a big factor if they go on to win the Champions Trophy 2025. Despite all Group B teams playing their matches in Pakistan, the team that gets paired with India in the semifinal will have to travel to Dubai, again underlining the travel fatigue factor.

Interestingly, New Zealand will travel to Dubai for the final Group A game on Sunday and return to Pakistan to play in the semifinal. However, if they get paired with India in the Champions Trophy final, they will have to visit UAE for the second time in less than a week due to the complicated nature of the hybrid model.