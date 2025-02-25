In a dramatic turn of events, over 100 Pakistan's Punjab Police personnel have been dismissed for refusing to perform their assigned security duties during the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025, officials confirmed on Tuesday (Feb 25).

Advertisment

The sacked officers, belonging to various police wings, were reportedly tasked with securing team movements between Qaddafi Stadium in Lahore and designated hotels. However, many were repeatedly absent, while others outright refused to take up their responsibilities, prompting swift action from Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Usman Anwar.

Also Read: 1992 World Cup winning captain Imran Khan expresses sadness over Pakistan’s loss to India, says his sister

“There is no room for negligence when it comes to the security of international events,” Anwar stated, emphasising the importance of maintaining a secure environment.

Advertisment

Although no official reason has been provided for their refusal, local reports suggest that long duty hours left officers feeling overburdened.

Meanwhile, despite Pakistan’s early exit from the tournament following defeats to New Zealand and India, Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar dismissed concerns about security threats. "Pakistan is hosting the ICC Champions Trophy peacefully and successfully. Our grounds are packed, fans from around the world are celebrating, and cricket is thriving,” he assured.

'PCB disappointed and angry after Pakistan's early exit'

Advertisment

There is a lot of disappointment and anger in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over the early exit of the national side from the Champions Trophy, but it has decided to remain silent on team affairs until the end of the tournament on March 9.

A source close to the PCB said the officials were hurt at the way the team performed in the tournament, especially against arch-rivals India. "But, looking at the larger picture, which is the successful hosting of the Champions Trophy and to ensure it brings positive publicity for Pakistan cricket as a host nation, it has been decided to say nothing on the team's performance for now," the source said.

He said internally it has been agreed not to discuss the team, selection, or future plans, as it would only divert attention from the tournament and bring negative headlines for Pakistan cricket.