Pakistan's former prime minister, Imran Khan, currently jailed, is reportedly disappointed with his country's cricket team’s performance in the ongoing Champions Trophy, according to his sister, Aleema Khan.

Advertisment

Pakistan, the host nation, became the first team to be eliminated from the eight-team tournament following heavy defeats to New Zealand in Karachi and India in Dubai.

Also Read: Champions Trophy 2025: 'When he scores, its against Zimbabwe...': Former Pak spinner slams Babar's batting intent against big teams

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi after meeting Imran, Aleema revealed that the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) founder was deeply saddened by Pakistan’s loss to India.

Advertisment

She further stated that the 1992 World Cup-winning captain questioned the credentials of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

"Imran said that cricket will eventually suffer when decision-making roles are given to favourites," Aleema added, noting that the cricketer-turned-politician had watched the high-profile match against India.

'Pakistan's cricket downfall started during ex-PM Imran Khan's tenure'

Advertisment

Former PCB chairman Najam Sethi has indirectly blamed ex-PM Imran Khan for Pakistan cricket’s decline. In a post on X, Sethi said the nation is rightfully angry after Pakistan’s early exit from the Champions Trophy following back-to-back defeats.

He questioned how a team that was once ranked No. 1 in T20s (2018) and Tests (2016) and had won the World Cup (1992) and Champions Trophy (2017) is now being compared to Zimbabwe. According to him, the downfall began in 2019 when Imran Khan’s government changed Pakistan’s domestic cricket structure, replacing a decades-old system with an unsuitable Australian hybrid model.

Sethi criticised ongoing political interference, inconsistent PCB policies, frequent coaching changes, flawed selection decisions, and internal team conflicts. He blamed management failures, growing player power, and captaincy clashes for Pakistan’s poor performances.

Sethi believes Pakistan can recover if the real issues are addressed with integrity and professionalism. He resigned as PCB chairman after Imran Khan became PM in 2018, allowing Ehsan Mani to take over. In 2019, the PCB restructured domestic cricket under Imran’s directives. Ramiz Raja was later appointed in 2021 but was replaced by Sethi in 2022 after Imran’s government fell.