Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has strongly criticised premier batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan for their underwhelming performances in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy. He particularly called out Babar for his lack of 'intent' against top-tier teams, noting that he often piles up runs against weaker opposition.

Pakistan endured a disastrous campaign, getting knocked out of their home tournament within five days. Both Babar and Rizwan struggled in key matches, with Babar scoring 87 runs (including a half-century) and Rizwan managing just 49 runs in two games. Babar's sluggish 64 off 90 balls against New Zealand while chasing 321 drew sharp criticism, while Rizwan's slow 46 off 77 balls against India contributed to Pakistan’s below-par total of 241.

"Babar has not been scoring consistently, and when he does, it’s usually against smaller teams. There is no real intent in his batting. The team lacks depth, and Rizwan's struggles have compounded the problem," Kaneria was quoted saying to ANI.

'Fakhar, a strong contender for captaincy'

Babar has not scored an international century since August 2023, when he hit 151 against Nepal in the Asia Cup. Since then, he has played 24 ODIs, amassing 753 runs at an average of 37.65 with a modest strike rate of 78.68. Rizwan, despite averaging 53.78 in ODIs since 2024, has also seen a dip in his strike rate to 76.46, well below his career mark of 87. Kaneria argued that this conservative approach has significantly hurt Pakistan cricket.

On the question of leadership, Kaneria believes Rizwan should continue as white-ball captain but pointed out that the PCB prefers captains who act as "yes-men." He speculated that left-handed batter Saud Shakeel might be the next in line for captaincy but warned against overburdening an in-form player.

Kaneria also suggested that if Rizwan steps down, Fakhar Zaman could be a strong contender for captaincy, calling him a fearless cricketer with the “X-factor.” He lamented that Fakhar does not receive enough backing because his presence threatens the established order of Babar and Rizwan.

Regarding Pakistan’s selection process, Kaneria emphasised the need for a performance-based system where players are given a one-year timeframe to prove themselves. "If they do not deliver, they should be asked to leave. But in Pakistan, selections are often driven by friendships and PR rather than merit. That’s why the results are so disappointing," he signed off.