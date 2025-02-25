Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto hopes that the latest setback of early exit from Champions Trophy will bring some 'changes' in the batting unit. The statement comes after Bangladesh lost their second match of the ICC tournament on Feb 24 and were knocked out of the race of semis. They lost to New Zealand on Monday and had lost to India in the opening match on Feb 20.

"I have said it a lot of times in the past, but we [have] made the same mistakes over and over again," he said. "We have to focus on how we want to improve our batting. I hope after this tournament, we will make some changes as a batting unit, which will bring improvement in our batting."

The skipper, however, clarified that by changes he doesn't mean chopping or changing of personnel but a change in intent.

"We have to be more responsible for the team when we go out to bat. We cannot keep chopping and changing [personnel]. We have to keep giving our existing resources more opportunities. I think we are taking it lightly. We have to be more responsible," added Shanto.

New Zealand, India through semis

Bangladesh had to win their remaining two games, against New Zealand and Pakistan on Feb 27, to have a shot at making it to final four after losing against India.

The Bangla Tigers, however, failed to do so and with their loss, hosts and defending champions Pakistan were knocked out of the tournament as well.

The match between Pakistan and Bangladesh on Feb 27 is nothing but a dead-rubber now.

The India vs New Zealand match on March 2 in Dubai, meanwhile, will decided which team will finish on top of the Group A and face the second-placed team in Group B in the semi-final.