Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif has blasted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for poor facilities at the Champions Trophy venues. He also asked for accountability amid poor rain-management of the Rawalpindi stadium during Champions Trophy Group B match between South Africa and Australia on Tuesday (Feb 25).

Kaif asked if the 'money given by the ICC has been used' after pictures showed that most of the groups except the pitch and near by area was left uncovered.

"It's a shame that the Rawalpindi ground isn't fully covered. Such an important match - SA vs Aus - might go down the drain because no one addressed this issue. Was the ICC money utilised wisely by hosts?," wrote Kaif alongside a picture of the ground. Have a look at the post below:

It's a shame that the Rawalpindi ground isn't fully covered. Such an important match - SA vs Aus - might go down the drain because no one addressed this issue. Was the ICC money utilised wisely by hosts? pic.twitter.com/nPwthd1fji — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 25, 2025

Group B open for all teams

After the washout of game between Australia and South Africa, all four teams in Group B remain in contention of making it to the semis. Top two teams will advanced to the next round with India and New Zealand already through from Group A.

Currently, South Africa and Australia are at three points each after two games and have one game each left. England and Afghanistan, on the other hand, have played one game each and face each other on Wednesday (Feb 26).

England and Afghanistan match result, barring a washout, will send the losing team out of semis contention. If England win the match against Afghanistan and against South Africa afterwards, they'll be through to semis. In that case, South Africa would have to hope for Australia to lose against Afghanistan by a huge margin else Australia will be through to semis.

In case Afghanistan win the match against England, that will send Jos Buttler-led side home packing and South Africa almost in semis. Australia, on the other hand, would have to win their game against Afghanistan else they'd be hoping for England to beat South Africa and then fight over net run-rate for a place in the semis.