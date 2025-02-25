Pakistan Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has called the media reports of a suspected terror attack during the Champions Trophy as false and fake. The statement comes a day after several media reports said that the 'Pakistan's Intelligence Bureau has issued a high alert.'

"Pakistan's Intelligence Bureau issued a high alert on Monday, warning the country's security forces about an alleged plot by 'active covert groups' to abduct foreign guests attending the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 for ransom," said one of the media reports.

"In response to the intelligence warning, Pakistan's security forces have deployed high-level protection teams, including rangers and local police, to ensure the safety of players and their accompanying staff," it added.

"I would like to state on record that Pakistan is peacefully and very ably hosting the ICC Champions Trophy," Tarar told Pakistan-based Geo News.

"Not just Pakistan, there were a lot of fans from England and Australia and I met a lot of Britishers there. This was a victory for Pakistan that such a great match between England and Australia was held in a Pakistani sports ground," he said.

"Their false propaganda of a low turnout died its own death. Now these false threat alerts that are being run are completely baseless, fake and concocted propaganda."

"This is a very important moment for Pakistan and you will see the way cricket is being played in these grounds will be a victory for the citizens of the world and sports," the minister added.

Pakistan, meanwhile, have been knocked out of the tournament after their two back-to-back losses in the group stage against New Zealand and India as well as Bangladesh's loss against New Zealand.

Notably, Pakistan are the hosts and defending champions of the tournament, and their pre-mature exit has called out for 'another major overhaul' in the team and support staff.