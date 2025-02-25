Former Pakistan skipper and legendary pacer Wasim Akram has called for sacking of top five Pakistan players following the team's Champions Trophy loss against India on Feb 23 in Dubai. Pakistan, who are defending champions and host of Champions Trophy, have been knocked out of the tournament post Bangladesh's loss against New Zealand on Feb 24.

"Enough is enough. We are losing in white-ball with these players from some couple of years. The time is to take a bold step. What is the bold step?" Akram questioned after loss against India during a TV appearance on a local channel.

"As Waqar Younis was saying, bring young players, fearless cricketers, bring them in white ball cricket. Even if you have to make 5-6 big changes, do that, lose for the next six months, support those players. Start making the 2026 T20 World Cup team from now," he added.

"PCB chairman has to call up the selection committee, call the captain, coach and our five legends and ask them what is this selection. Khushdil Shah and Salman Agha, did it look like they will get out someone, Virat Kohli types," Akram further said.

While talking about top 5 players of Pakistan team, Akram might be hinting at Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, all of whom failed to perform in the tournament.

Babar scored 64 against New Zealand in the first match but took 90 balls and was dismissed on 23 against India. As for Rizwan, the skipper managed 3 and 46 against the Kiwis and India, respectively to go with his mediocre captaincy.

Afridi went wicketless in the first game of the tournament while took 2/74 against India in a lost cause. Rauf, meanwhile, took 2/83 against Kiwis but went wicketless against India.

Pakistan play their last match against Bangladesh, a dead rubber for both teams, on Feb 27.