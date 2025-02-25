Former England pacer Darren Gough expects India to rest Mohammed Shami and bring in another spinner in the playing XI for the Champions Trophy. The comments were made on the back of India's win against Pakistan on Feb 23 in Dubai. India and New Zealand are the two teams through to the top four from Group A with Bangladesh and hosts Pakistan knocked out.

Advertisment

"They probably should rest him. They've got the confidence against Pakistan. When you've got a batting lineup like that, you can afford to bring someone else in; bring another spinner in Dubai," Gough told news outlet Hindustan Times during an interaction on the sidelines of the International Masters League (IML).

Also Read: Cummins accuses ICC of favouring India in Champions Trophy, says ‘they have a huge advantage…’

"The pitch is not as flat as in Lahore, so you can bring another spinner. We saw Hardik Pandya bowling brilliantly, so I would expect India to rest him," Gough further added.

Advertisment

Shami, in the two matches played during the Champions Trophy, has blown hot and cold. He took 5/53 in the first game against Bangladesh while going wicketless against Pakistan in the second match after bowling a record five wides in an 11-ball first over.

Shami has been recently included in the team following his comeback post a long rehabilitation journey. The bowler joined the team in January during the England T20Is and ODIs ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Prior to that, he had last played in the ODI World Cup Final on Nov 19, 2023, against Australia. Shami hurt his ankle in the final and missed out T20 World Cup which India won, as well as the away Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia which India lost.

Advertisment

With Jasprit Bumrah out for the ICC tournament with an injury, Shami was in the limelight for his experience and ability to lead the pace attack which comprises two youngsters - Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh - apart from him.