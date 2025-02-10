Millions of pilgrims on their way to attend the world’s largest religious gathering at Maha Kumbh festival in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj were stranded in their cars on Sunday (Feb 10) for hours due to massive traffic jams stretching hundreds of kilometres.

The ‘world’s biggest traffic jam’, as netizens are calling it, reportedly spanned up to 200-300 kilometres from Madhya Pradesh, prompting authorities to stop vehicles in different districts and leaving people stuck on roads for several hours.

Vehicles stopped mid-way

A day earlier, hundreds of vehicles heading towards Prayagraj from Madhya Pradesh were stopped to prevent overcrowding in the city a day earlier, according to news agency PTI.

The police urged people to find a safe shelter as the traffic was stopped. In Katni district, police vehicles announced that the traffic was stopped until Monday (Feb 10) and people were asked to return towards Katni and Jabalpur.

“It is impossible to move towards Prayagraj today as there is a traffic jam of 200-300 kilometres,” the PTI report quoted police as saying.

‘World’s biggest traffic jam’

Several videos of the massive jams surfaced on social media as people documented their unfortunate travel to the Maha Kumbh.

Commuters alleged that the huge traffic jams stretched across 250 kilometres from Katni to MP-UP borders at Chakghat in Rewa district.

“Traffic Jam of 15 KM before Jabalpur ...still 400 KM to Prayagraj. Please read the traffic situation before coming to Mahakumbh!” a user wrote on X while posting a video of cars standing still on the road in long queues.

Another user shared his experience saying, “Caught in probably the biggest traffic jam (15-20km) in the world at Kumbh. Prayagraj is completely gridlocked.”

Moved ~5 kms in 5 hours, by this time I should have been in Lucknow,” he said. “Atrocious traffic management, had to cancel my flight ticket and book another at double.”

Eyewitnesses claimed that vehicles were stuck for 48 hours in long traffic jams. “It is taking almost 10-12 hours to cover a 50-km distance,” a man said.

In-charge Inspector General of Police (Rewa zone) Saket Prakash Pandey said the traffic jams were caused by the rush on Sunday (Feb 9). He added that the situation is likely to improve in a couple of days.

Pandey said that Madhya Pradesh Police is allowing vehicle movement after coordinating with Prayagraj authorities.

Arrangements are also being made for pilgrims for their safe stay, food and water.

(With inputs from agencies)