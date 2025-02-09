A long-lost man who had been missing for 15 years was found just as his family applied for his death certificate. The surprising discovery unfolded in the Markacho police station area, bringing immense joy to his relatives.

Mysterious disappearance

According to a report by News18, Prakash Mahato, a resident of Kadodih in Koderma, went missing on May 9, 2010, while travelling by train to Kolkata for work. Struggling with mental health issues, he lost his way, prompting his family to file a missing person report. Despite continuous efforts by police and family, he remained untraceable.

Discovery in a West Bengal hotel

Recently, Markacho police in-charge Saurabh Sharma informed Mahato’s family about his whereabouts. The family travelled to a hotel in Raniganj, West Bengal, where Mahato had been staying. The emotional reunion after 15 years left them in tears.

After going missing, Mahato lived on the streets until a hotel operator Sumit's father took him in and provided him with a job. Over time, he became an integral part of the hotel, earning the nickname “wrestler.”

‘Maha Kumbh’ restores memory

The breakthrough came when the hotel staff discussed plans to visit the Maha Kumbh. Upon hearing this, Mahato insisted on attending, claiming his home was on the route. His memory gradually returned, and he revealed his address in Markacho, Koderma. Sumit immediately informed the police, leading to his family’s arrival.

A Miraculous return

With the help of hotel staff and police, Prakash Mahato has finally returned home. His family, who had given up hope, is overjoyed by the miraculous turn of events, turning their grief into happiness.