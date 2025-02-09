A wedding in Murtizapur, Maharashtra, was cancelled after the groom’s CIBIL score failed to meet the expectations of the bride’s family. The decision was made during a pre-wedding meeting between both families, according to a report by The Times of India.

During the discussions, the bride’s uncle requested to check the groom’s CIBIL score, a three-digit credit rating issued by TransUnion CIBIL. Upon reviewing his financial records, the family found that the groom had taken multiple loans and had a poor credit history, raising concerns about his financial stability.

🚨 Maharashtra Family Cancelled Wedding Last Minute Due To Poor CIBIL Score of Groom



Bride’s Uncle Insisted On Checking CIBIL



“If a man is already burdened with loans, how can he provide financial security to his wife?"



Won’t Be Surprised If This Becomes Normal — Ravisutanjani (@Ravisutanjani) February 8, 2025

A low CIBIL score is often associated with irregular loan repayments, defaults, and financial mismanagement. Concerned about the groom’s ability to provide long-term financial security, the bride’s uncle opposed the marriage. The rest of the family shared his reservations, leading to the wedding being called off.

This India of ours...



Bride’s father cancels wedding after groom dances to ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’

Bride's family calls off marriage after discovering the groom's low Cibil score.

Marrying off sons also becoming difficult! — Hemanth Kumar (@Hemanth02933027) February 9, 2025

What is a CIBIL score?

The CIBIL score, regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), ranges from 300 to 900 and reflects an individual’s creditworthiness based on loan repayments, credit card usage, and borrowing behaviour. A score above 750 is considered favourable, offering easier access to loans and lower interest rates, while a lower score can lead to loan rejections or higher borrowing costs.

Financial experts recommend maintaining a good credit score by ensuring timely payments of EMIs and credit card bills, managing debt responsibly, and avoiding multiple loan inquiries.

This incident is not the first instance of a wedding being cancelled over unexpected issues. Earlier, in Bengaluru, a bride’s family called off a wedding after the groom, under the influence of alcohol, caused disruption during the ceremony. His behaviour escalated when he misbehaved and threw the aarti thali, prompting the bride’s mother to intervene and halt the proceedings.