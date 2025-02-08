Veteran social activist Anna Hazare has criticised Arvind Kejriwal following the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) poor performance in the ongoing Delhi Assembly elections. As early trends indicate a significant lead for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Hazare reflected on the reasons he believes have contributed to AAP’s declining electoral fortunes.

Advertisment

In a statement, Hazare emphasised the importance of integrity and selflessness in politics. “I have always maintained that during elections, a candidate’s conduct, thoughts, and life should be pure, without blame, and filled with sacrifice. These qualities help voters place their trust in a leader,” he said.

VIDEO | Delhi Election Results 2025: On trends suggesting lead for BJP, social activist Anna Hazare says: "I have always said that a candidate's conduct, thoughts should be pure, life should be without a blame, and sacrifice should be there... these qualities let voters have… pic.twitter.com/BGRq81XGIH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 8, 2025

Hazare claimed that he had previously advised Kejriwal to uphold these principles in politics but alleged that the AAP leader failed to listen. Referring to the ongoing controversies surrounding the Delhi liquor policy, he remarked, “I told this to Arvind Kejriwal, but he ignored me. He eventually focused on liquor… why did this issue arise? He became overwhelmed by the power of money.”

Advertisment

AAP’s Election Struggles and Political Fallout

Hazare’s comments come at a critical time for AAP, as the party faces a significant electoral challenge. Early results show the BJP leading with 45 seats, while AAP trails behind at 25 as of 11:45 am. The remarks add to the scrutiny surrounding AAP’s leadership, particularly in light of allegations linked to the Delhi liquor policy, which has remained a contentious issue.

Also read: Delhi Elections Results 2025: Top 10 contenders for CM post if BJP wins election

Advertisment

Kejriwal’s Political Journey and Hazare’s Discontent

Arvind Kejriwal first emerged as a political figure during the 2011 anti-corruption movement led by Hazare. Once a close associate, he later parted ways with Hazare to establish AAP in 2012. Since then, the relationship between the two has been strained, with Hazare repeatedly expressing disappointment over Kejriwal’s governance approach and political decisions.