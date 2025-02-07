A fire broke out at the Maha Kumbh Mela in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Friday (Feb 7).

The fire incident occurred at a camp in Prayagraj's Sector 18, Shankaracharya Marg.

Several fire tenders arrived at the spot to douse the flames.

Prayagraj | A fire breaks out in Sector 18, Shankaracharya Marg of Maha Kumbh Mela Kshetra. Fire tenders are at the spot. More detail awaited pic.twitter.com/NFec1nBwjb — WION (@WIONews) February 7, 2025

According to the officials, no casualties have been reported in the incident.

Inspector Yogesh Chaturvedi of Khak Chowk police station said that the firefighters have managed to bring the fire largely under control.

"A fire broke out at a camp near Tulsi Chauraha on Old GT Road. However, firefighters have managed to bring the blaze largely under control," Chaturvedi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

#WATCH | Prayagraj | The Fire that broke out in Sector 18, Shankaracharya Marg of Maha Kumbh Mela Kshetra has been brought under control



There has been no loss of lives. The reason behind the fire is under investigation..." says SP city Sarvesh Kumar Mishra pic.twitter.com/SBshdMCkrT — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2025

Furthermore, he added that the fire department officials have arrived at the scene to oversee the operation.

#WATCH | Prayagraj | The fire that broke out in Sector 18, Shankaracharya Marg of Maha Kumbh Mela Kshetra, has been doused and brought under control. Fire tenders are at the spot pic.twitter.com/58XW9iUzIG — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2025

SP city Sarvesh Kumar Mishra said that the reason behind the fire is under investigation.

#WATCH | Prayagraj | SP city Sarvesh Kumar Mishra says, "...The fire has been brought under control. There has been no loss of lives. The reason behind the fire is under investigation..." https://t.co/Cjqr7LnQGb pic.twitter.com/zOoGRKzKNp — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2025

"...The fire has been brought under control. There has been no loss of lives. The reason behind the fire is under investigation..," Mishra said.

Fire started from ISKCON

CFO Pramod Sharma said that the fire started from ISKCON camp in Mahakumbh Nagar and then spread to other tents.

#WATCH | Prayagraj | CFO Pramod Sharma says, "...The fire has been brought under control. It began from ISKCON and then other tents also caught fire. There has been no loss of lives or burn injuries... 20-22 tents are burnt." https://t.co/7u0eM2HxTE pic.twitter.com/rJyurSntvu — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2025

He said that 20-22 tents were burnt in the fire incident. The blaze has now been doused and fortunately, there were no loss of lives or burn injuries.

"The fire has been brought under control. It began from ISKCON and then other tents also caught fire. There has been no loss of lives or burn injuries... 20-22 tents are burnt," Sharma said.

(With inputs from agencies)