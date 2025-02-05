Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a sacred dip at the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Wednesday (Feb 05). He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the visit.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh



(Source: ANI/DD)#KumbhOfTogetherness pic.twitter.com/a0WAqkSrDb — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2025

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) prior to the event read, "In line with his commitment to promote and preserve India's spiritual and cultural heritage, the Prime Minister has consistently taken proactive steps to enhance infrastructure and facilities at pilgrimage sites."

Ahead of his arrival, security measures in the city were heightened, particularly around the Sangam, with a high alert in place. Prayagraj has been witnessing a steady influx of devotees performing ritual baths at the ghats.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Maha Kumbh Mela area, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. He is joined by UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

(Video: news agency ANI) pic.twitter.com/vkOObIMu83 — WION (@WIONews) February 5, 2025

To ensure the safety of both the Prime Minister and the public, security personnel, including the National Security Guard (NSG), police, and other forces, were deployed. Additionally, five key areas—Jhunsi, Parade, Sangam, Teliyarganj, and Arail—were classified as high-security zones.

Personnel from the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) were stationed at strategic locations. According to local media reports, thorough security checks were conducted at the Ganga ghats to regulate access to Kumbh Nagari.

Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on January 13, is regarded as the largest spiritual and cultural congregation in the world, drawing pilgrims and visitors from all over the globe.

The festival will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26. Several political figures, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, have already attended the grand event. International visitors such as Laurene Powell Jobs, the wife of Steve Jobs, Coldplay singer Chris Martin, and Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson have also been among those present at Maha Kumbh.

(With inputs from agencies)