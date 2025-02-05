Delhi Election 2025 Voting Day LIVE Updates: Voting has started for the Delhi Assembly elections, with over 1.56 crore voters deciding the candidates' fate. All 70 constituencies are voting in a single phase today, with 13,766 polling stations set up at 2,696 locations.

Delhi Election 2025 Voting Day LIVE

To help people vote, a paid holiday has been declared for government and private sector employees. Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have also announced a paid holiday due to the elections in the National Capital.

Voter turnout will be important in deciding the results, with a focus on how many people participate. In the 2020 assembly elections, 62.59% of voters cast their ballots. However, turnout dropped to 56% in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Polling will continue until 6:00 PM.

A total of 699 candidates are contesting. The Aam Aadmi Party and Congress have each fielded 70 candidates, while the Bharatiya Janata Party has nominated 68, giving two seats to its allies JD(U) and LJP.

Delhi Assembly Election 2025 Voting Day: LIVE Updates

In the New Delhi constituency, where AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is seeking re-election, the BJP and Congress have fielded candidates with political backgrounds. The BJP has nominated Parvesh Sahib Singh, and Congress has put forward Sandeep Dikshit, both sons of former Chief Ministers.

