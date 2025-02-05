Delhi Election 2025 Voting Day LIVE Updates: Voting has started for the Delhi Assembly elections, with over 1.56 crore voters deciding the candidates' fate. All 70 constituencies are voting in a single phase today, with 13,766 polling stations set up at 2,696 locations.
To help people vote, a paid holiday has been declared for government and private sector employees. Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have also announced a paid holiday due to the elections in the National Capital.
Voter turnout will be important in deciding the results, with a focus on how many people participate. In the 2020 assembly elections, 62.59% of voters cast their ballots. However, turnout dropped to 56% in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Polling will continue until 6:00 PM.
A total of 699 candidates are contesting. The Aam Aadmi Party and Congress have each fielded 70 candidates, while the Bharatiya Janata Party has nominated 68, giving two seats to its allies JD(U) and LJP.
In the New Delhi constituency, where AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is seeking re-election, the BJP and Congress have fielded candidates with political backgrounds. The BJP has nominated Parvesh Sahib Singh, and Congress has put forward Sandeep Dikshit, both sons of former Chief Ministers.
-
Feb 05, 2025 10:06 IST
Delhi Election 2025 Voting Day LIVE Updates: 8.10% voter turnout recorded by 9 am
Approximately 8.10 per cent voter turnout was recorded by 9 am in the Delhi Assembly election.
8.10% voter turnout recorded till 9 am in #DelhiElection2025
CENTRAL DELHI-6.67%
EAST DELHI-8:21%
NEW DELHI-6.51%
NORTH DELHI-7.12%
NORTH EAST DELHI-10.70%
NORTH WEST DELHI-7.66%
SHAHDARA-8.92%
SOUTH DELHI-8.43%
SOUTH EAST DELHI-8.36%
SOUTH WEST DELHI-9.34%
WEST DELHI-6.76%
-
Feb 05, 2025 11:31 IST
Delhi Election 2025 Voting Day LIVE Updates: 'Voting is the Oxygen of democracy', Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar cast vote
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar cast his vote in the Delhi Assembly election.
"Voting is the Oxygen of democracy and base of democracy. It's fundamental to all the rights, and there is no bigger right than this. All the voters should vote for the country. India is the oldest and the most vibrant democracy in the world where regime changes through voting only... The management made by the election commission - the world recognizes it," he said.
"Voting is the Oxygen of democracy and base of democracy. It's fundamental to all the rights, and there is no bigger right than this. All the voters should vote for the country. India is the oldest and the most vibrant democracy in the world where regime changes through voting only... The management made by the election commission - the world recognizes it," he said.
-
Feb 05, 2025 11:27 IST
Delhi Election 2025 Voting Day LIVE Updates: Former Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra says 'arrangements are good'
Former Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra cast his vote.
"The arrangements are good - every basic facility is available at the polling booths. The election commission tries to build every booth a model booth. I appeal to all the voters of Delhi to use their franchise as it's an important day for democracy... Election Commission acts on every complaint that the (political) parties file under the RPA act..." he said.
-
Feb 05, 2025 11:19 IST
Delhi Election 2025 Voting Day LIVE Updates: Delhi LG cast vote, lists out priorities
Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena cast his vote in the Delhi Assembly election. He also urged voters to create record in voting and emphasised on the pressing issues in the national capital including pollution, garbage management and cleaning of the Yamuna River.
"Pollution, garbage, cleaning of Yamuna ": Delhi LG VK Saxena lists out priorities, urges voters to create record in voting
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/xDeJNE59T3#VKSaxena #DelhiAssemblyElection #SangitaSaxena pic.twitter.com/HiP3v5yWo2
-
Feb 05, 2025 11:13 IST
Delhi Election 2025 Voting Day LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi slams AAP
Congress leader questioned the governance issues in Delhi, attacking the ruling party AAP. He also urged citizens to vote for his party in the elections.
He posted on X, "While voting, remember who is responsible for polluted air, dirty water, broken roads. Who committed the biggest scam in Delhi while talking about doing clean politics?"
दिल्ली के मेरे प्यारे भाइयों-बहनों।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 5, 2025
मैं आप सभी से अपील करता हूं कि आज वोट देने अवश्य जाएं।
कांग्रेस को दिया आपका एक-एक वोट आपके अधिकारों की रक्षा करेगा, संविधान को मजबूत करेगा और दिल्ली को प्रगति के पथ पर फिर से मोड़ेगा।
वोट देते समय याद रखें कि प्रदूषित हवा, गंदा पानी, टूटी…
-
Feb 05, 2025 10:40 IST
Delhi Election 2025 Voting Day LIVE Updates: People want 'Congress waali Dilli,' says Pawan Khera
Congress leader Pawan Khera cast his vote at Satyawati Sood Arya Girls Senior Secondary School, Nizamuddin East.
Talking to ANI, Khera said people in Delhi want "Congress waali Dilli" once again.
"My priorities are different because I am a political person. But what I can sense in Delhi is that people want to pay tribute to Sheila Dikshit, not just in the New Delhi area but across Delhi. People want to head towards 'Congress waali Dilli' once again, towards 'Sheila Dikshit ki Dilli'...Voters have seen what Congress did in 15 years. So, they have hopes with the Congress that this is the only party which has 'Dilli' in its 'Dil'...We are contesting to win and form a government...We are contesting very strongly on 40 seats. We are very hopeful of forming the government. Delhi is going to give a decisive mandate," he said.
#WATCH | Pawan Khera says, "My priorities are different because I am a political person. But what I can sense in Delhi is that people want to pay tribute to Sheila Dikshit, not just in New Delhi area bu at across Delhi. People want to head towards 'Congress waali Dilli' once… https://t.co/oSrOEXHxUG pic.twitter.com/l72XJnUVbW— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2025
-
Feb 05, 2025 10:35 IST
Delhi Election 2025 Voting Day LIVE Updates: CJI Sanjiv Khanna casts vote
Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna cast his vote at the Nirman Bhawan polling booth for the Delhi Assembly election.
Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna casts his vote at Nirman Bhawan polling booth.
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/4gECuCAyMZ
-
Feb 05, 2025 10:31 IST
Delhi Election 2025 Voting Day LIVE Updates: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari slams AAP
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari slammed AAP for having three terms in the national capital and still residents facing problems in Delhi.
"They (AAP) have completed 3 terms and even after that Delhi has got only problems, leaders have become corrupt, pension of the elderly were stopped, the poor have not got treatment, children have failed in 9th and 11th, all the dreams of the people drowned in Yamuna ji. They have got dirty water, and air. Now we will not tolerate this anymore. Today we will change it. With this feeling the people of Delhi are coming out and voting..." Tiwari said.
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari says, "They (AAP) have completed 3 terms and even after that Delhi has got only problems, leaders have become corrupt, pension of the elderly were stopped, the poor have not got treatment, children have failed in 9th and 11th, all the dreams of the people drowned in Yamuna ji. They have got dirty water, and air. Now we will not tolerate this anymore. Today we will change it. With this feeling the people of Delhi are coming out and voting..." Tiwari said.
-
Feb 05, 2025 10:27 IST
Delhi Election 2025 Voting Day LIVE Updates: Kejriwal's father casts vote
AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal's father Gobind Ram Kejriwal reached at the Lady Irwin Senior Secondary School in the New Delhi Assembly constituency to cast his vote for the Delhi Assembly election.
AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal's father Gobind Ram Kejriwal, arrives at Lady Irwin Senior Secondary School in the New Delhi Assembly constituency to cast his vote for #DelhiAssemblyElections2025
-
Feb 05, 2025 10:10 IST
Delhi Election 2025 Voting Day LIVE Updates: Manish Sisodia visits polling booths, says 'good environment' so far
AAP candidate Manish Sisodia, running from the Jangpura constituency, visited polling booths and observed a "good environment" so far.
"The environment is good so far... The people are wise. They don't vote based on abusive language or money. When people go to cast their vote, they consider the party, which would work for the future of their children... The people are sure that the BJP filed false charges against us... When I came out of jail 6 months ago, I and Arvind Kejriwal resigned. The court released us but the people of Delhi should decide if Manish Sisodia is honest or not.." Sisodia said.
"The environment is good so far... The people are wise. They don't vote based on abusive language or money. When people go to cast their vote, they consider the party, which would work for the future of their children... The people are sure that the BJP filed false charges against us... When I came out of jail 6 months ago, I and Arvind Kejriwal resigned. The court released us but the people of Delhi should decide if Manish Sisodia is honest or not.." Sisodia said.
-
Feb 05, 2025 10:01 IST
Delhi Election 2025 Voting Day LIVE Updates: AAP's Gopal Rai alleges BJP doing 'all prohibited things' to win
AAP candidate from Babarpur assembly seat, Gopal Rai, alleged that BJP is "desperate" to win in the Delhi Assembly election.
He said, "I appeal to people to vote in large numbers and vote for work...BJP is desperate and due to the disappointment of defeat, they are doing all prohibited things whether it is attacking journalists, women, or distributing money. All this shows that BJP is desperate..."
"I appeal to people to vote in large numbers and vote for work...BJP is desperate and due to the disappointment of defeat, they are doing all prohibited things whether it is attacking journalists, women, or distributing money. All this shows that BJP is desperate..."
-
Feb 05, 2025 09:50 IST
Delhi Election 2025 Voting Day LIVE Updates: Delhi needs development like India, says BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri
BJP candidate from Kalkaji constituency Ramesh Bidhuri, running against Delhi CM Atishi, said, "The way India is emerging, Delhi should also be like that. PM Modi wants development in Delhi like it is happening in India. I appeal to my brothers and sisters of Delhi to vote for development, drinking water, repair of broken roads, clean sewer, clean Yamuna river."
"The way India is emerging, Delhi should also be like that. PM Modi wants development in Delhi like it is happening in India. I appeal to my brothers and sisters of Delhi to vote for development, drinking water, repair of broken roads, clean sewer, clean Yamuna river."
-
Feb 05, 2025 09:42 IST
Delhi Election 2025 Voting Day LIVE Updates: EC chief Rajiv Kumar casts vote
Chief Election Commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar, cast his vote at a polling booth in New Moti Bagh.
Chief Election Commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar, casts his vote at a polling booth in New Moti Bagh.
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/UwWFjm81h1
-
Feb 05, 2025 09:16 IST
Delhi Election 2025 Voting Day LIVE Updates: BJP's Parvesh Verma reaches venue to vote
BJP candidate from the New Delhi constituency Parvesh Verma, running against Arvind Kejriwal, reached polling booth in Nirman Bhawan to cast his vote.
BJP candidate from the New Delhi assembly constituency, Parvesh Verma arrives at a polling booth in Nirman Bhawan to cast his vote for #DelhiAssemblyElection2025
-
Feb 05, 2025 09:14 IST
Delhi Election 2025 Voting Day LIVE Updates: Manish Sisodia urges to vote for quality education
AAP candidate and former education minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia urged voters to vote for quality education.
"I have voted, along with my family, for a better life for the people of Delhi. I appeal to the people of Delhi to vote for quality education for their children, for good health, for water and electricity in Delhi...We hope 'shiksha ki kranti' to win," Sisodia said.
"I have voted, along with my family, for a better life for the people of Delhi. I appeal to the people of Delhi to vote for quality education for their children, for good health, for water and electricity in Delhi...We hope 'shiksha ki kranti' to win," Sisodia said.
-
Feb 05, 2025 09:11 IST
Delhi Election 2025 Voting Day LIVE Updates: Delhi CM Atishi says 'defeat hooliganism'
Delhi CM and AAP candidate Atishi said, "In this battle of truth versus lies, I hope the people of Delhi will stand with the truth, work and defeat hooliganism."
"In this battle of truth versus lies, I hope the people of Delhi will stand with the truth, work and defeat hooliganism."
-
Feb 05, 2025 09:09 IST
Delhi Election 2025 Voting Day LIVE Updates: President Murmu casts her vote
Indian President Droupadi Murmu arrived at Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya to cast her vote for the Delhi polls.
President Droupadi Murmu casts vote at a polling booth in Rashtrapati Bhavan.
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/lLzzaXfKLe
-
Feb 05, 2025 09:05 IST
Delhi Election 2025 Voting Day LIVE Updates: Delhi CM Atishi offers prayer at Kalkaji temple ahead
Delhi CM Atishi offers prayer at Kalkaji Temple ahead of casting her vote for the Delhi Assembly polls.
Delhi CM and AAP candidate from Kalkaji Assembly seat, Atishi, offers prayers at Kalkaji Temple ahead of casting her vote for #DelhiElections2025

Congress has fielded Alka Lamba from Kalkaji seat, BJP has fielded its former MP Ramesh Bidhuri from this seat.
Congress has fielded Alka Lamba from Kalkaji seat, BJP has fielded its former MP Ramesh Bidhuri from this seat. pic.twitter.com/4FooPGSgoi
-
Feb 05, 2025 09:04 IST
Delhi Election 2025 Voting Day LIVE Updates: AAP's Manish Sisodia casts vote with wife
AAP leader and MLA Manish Sisodia, running from the Jangpura constituency, caused a vote with his wife Seema Sisodia.
AAP leader and MLA candidate from Jangpura constituency, Manish Sisodia & his wife Seema Sisodia show their inked finger after voting at Lady Irwin Senior Secondary School in New Delhi Assembly constituency.
-
Feb 05, 2025 09:01 IST
Delhi Election 2025 Voting Day LIVE Updates: Delhi CM Atishi leaves residence to cast vote
Delhi CM Atishi, running from the Kalkaji Assembly seat, left her residence to cast her vote.
Congress has fielded Alka Lamba from the constituency and BJP has fielded former MP Ramesh Bidhuri from this seat.
#WATCH | Delhi CM and AAP candidate from Kalkaji Assembly seat Atishi leaves from her residence— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2025
Congress has fielded Alka Lamba from Kalkaji seat, BJP has fielded its former MP Ramesh Bidhuri from this seat.#DelhiElections2025 pic.twitter.com/OI0nZH672y
-
Feb 05, 2025 08:58 IST
Delhi Election 2025 Voting Day LIVE Updates: Bansuri Swaraj casts her vote
BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj arrives at the polling station at Janpath to cast her vote.
BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj arrives at the polling station at Janpath to cast her vote
(Source: ANI) pic.twitter.com/QBBTXOZn8t
Talking to the media, the BJP MP said, "It is the festival of democracy in Delhi today and I appeal to the voters of the national capital to come out in large numbers and exercise their democratic rights so that Delhi becomes a developed capital of the developed nation. You will see, only the lotus will bloom on 8th February..."
"It is the festival of democracy in Delhi today and I appeal to the voters of the national capital to come out in large numbers and exercise their democratic rights so that Delhi becomes a developed capital of the developed nation. You will see, only the lotus will bloom on 8th February..."
-
Feb 05, 2025 08:53 IST
Delhi Election 2025 Voting Day LIVE Updates: AAP's Arvind Kejriwal urges voters to 'defeat the politics of lies'
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo urges voters of Delhi to exercise their franchise. In a post on X, Kejriwal said, “Dear Delhiites, today is the day to vote. Your vote is not just a button, it is the foundation of your children’s bright future. It is an opportunity to provide good schools, excellent hospitals and a respectable life to every family."
"Today we have to defeat the politics of lies, hatred and fear and make truth, development and honesty win. Vote yourself and also inspire your family, friends and neighbours. Hooliganism will lose, Delhi will win," he added.
प्यारे दिल्लीवासियों, आज वोट का दिन है। आपका वोट सिर्फ़ एक बटन नहीं, ये आपके बच्चों के उज्जवल भविष्य की नींव है। अच्छे स्कूल, बेहतरीन अस्पताल और हर परिवार को सम्मानजनक जीवन देने का अवसर है।— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 5, 2025
आज हमें झूठ, नफ़रत और डर की राजनीति को हराकर सच्चाई, विकास और ईमानदारी को जिताना है। खुद…
-
Feb 05, 2025 08:44 IST
Delhi Election 2025 Voting Day LIVE Updates: 'Today’s election in Delhi is not just an election'
Delhi CM Aitshi urged people in Delhi to cast their vote. Taking to the social media platform X, Atishi wrote, “Today’s election in Delhi is not just an election, it is a religious war. This is a battle between good and evil. It’s a battle between work and hooliganism. I appeal to all the people of Delhi to cast their vote. Vote for work, vote for goodness. Truth will prevail.”
दिल्ली का आज का चुनाव, सिर्फ़ एक चुनाव नहीं है, धर्म युद्ध है।— Atishi (@AtishiAAP) February 5, 2025
यह अच्छाई और बुराई की लड़ाई है।
यह काम और गुंडागर्दी की लड़ाई है।
मेरी सभी दिल्ली वासियों से अपील है कि अपना वोट डालें। काम के लिये वोट डालें, अच्छाई के लिए वोट डालें।
सत्य की विजय होगी।
-
Feb 05, 2025 08:24 IST
Delhi Election 2025 Voting Day LIVE Updates: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives at polling station to cast his vote
Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives at the polling station at Nirman Bhawan to cast his vote for #DelhiElections2025
-
Feb 05, 2025 08:22 IST
Delhi Election 2025 Voting Day LIVE Updates: EAM Jaishankar, wife Kyoko cast their vote
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar casts vote at NDMC School of Science and Humanities, Tughlaq Crescent.
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/gdIoe4qukc
-
Feb 05, 2025 08:11 IST
Delhi Election 2025 Voting Day LIVE Updates: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri urges voters to 'restore' capital
After casting his vote, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri urged Delhi voters to see the election as a duty rather than just an opportunity. He criticised the AAP government for "devastating" Delhi over the years and expressed confidence in a strong voter turnout. Puri accused AAP of blocking key central schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat. He assured that if BJP wins on February 8, they will focus on Delhi's development, including cleaning the Yamuna River.
"The message is that I would like to tell all the citizens of Delhi, the voters, that this is not an opportunity for us, it is our duty and chance to restore Delhi, which has been devastated by the AAP government over the years. I am confident that there will be a strong voter turnout. AAP blocked key central schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat. If BJP wins on February 8, they will focus on Delhi's development, including cleaning the Yamuna River."
-
Feb 05, 2025 08:05 IST
Delhi Election 2025 Voting Day LIVE Updates: 733 special polling stations, QMS app for voter convenience
To assist senior citizens and individuals with disabilities, 733 polling stations have been specifically designated for easy access.
The Election Commission has also introduced a Queue Management System (QMS) app, which enables voters to monitor crowd levels in real-time, helping them plan their visit more efficiently.
Additionally, out of 7,553 eligible voters who opted for home voting, 6,980 have already exercised their right to vote.
-
Feb 05, 2025 08:03 IST
Delhi Election 2025 Voting Day LIVE Updates: Special security measures in place to ensure smooth voting process
The Election Commission has taken extensive security measures to ensure a smooth voting process. A total of 220 paramilitary companies, 35,626 Delhi Police personnel, and 19,000 home guards have been deployed across the city.
Nearly 3,000 polling stations have been identified as sensitive, requiring special security arrangements, including drone surveillance in certain areas. Additional police forces have been stationed at these locations, with Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) on standby to maintain law and order.
-
Feb 05, 2025 08:01 IST
Delhi Election 2025 Voting Day LIVE Updates: Case registered against AAP candidate from Okhla Vidhan SabhaDelhi Police registered a case against AAP MLA and candidate from Okhla Vidhan Sabha, Amanatullah Khan at PS Jamia Nagar for violating the Moral Code of Conduct.
-
Feb 05, 2025 07:58 IST
Delhi Election 2025 Voting Day LIVE Updates: Congress candidate from Kalkaji, Alka Lamba casts her vote
Congress candidate from Kalkaji assembly seat, Alka Lamba, shows her inked finger after casting her vote for #DelhiAssemblyElection2025— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2025
Delhi CM Atishi is AAP's candidate from Kalkaji seat, BJP has fielded its former MP Ramesh Bidhuri from this seat. pic.twitter.com/PQR862rlca
-
Feb 05, 2025 07:54 IST
Delhi Election 2025 Voting Day LIVE Updates: PM Modi urgers voters to cast their vote
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव में आज सभी सीटों के लिए वोट डाले जाएंगे। यहां के मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे लोकतंत्र के इस उत्सव में पूरे उत्साह के साथ हिस्सा लें और अपना कीमती वोट जरूर डालें। इस अवसर पर पहली बार वोट देने जा रहे सभी युवा साथियों को मेरी विशेष शुभकामनाएं। याद रखना है-…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 5, 2025