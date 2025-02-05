Delhi, the Indian national capital, is all set to vote for its 70 assembly seats on Wednesday (Feb 5) in a single phase. The capital is witnessing a triangular contest between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. The result of the assembly polls will be announced on February 8.

Advertisment

Also read: Delhi Assembly election: AAP vs BJP vs Congress, who has promised what? A look at manifestos

Here are 8 major highlights of this election:

1. After sweeping the last two assembly elections in Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is facing huge corruption charges in the now-scrapped liquor policy. Kejriwal has been attacked by the opposition, mainly the BJP, for his lavish lifestyle and has been accused of using government funds for his personal expenses.

Advertisment

2. The BJP, ruling at the Centre, is hoping to take over the national capital this time. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held huge rallies to help the party register a win. Meanwhile, after facing continuous losses in Delhi, the Congress is also expecting a make a comeback this time.

Also read: Delhi Assembly election: AAP launches website for residents to calculate savings from welfare schemes

3. AAP's Kejriwal was in jail along with his top ministers on corruption charges and was forced to step down as Delhi CM, giving the command to Atishi. He has pledged to take back his post after receiving a "certificate of honesty" from Delhi residents.

Advertisment

4. All the top contenders have announced welfare schemes to appease Delhi voters. AAP has announced free bus services for students, a monthly financial aid of ₹18,000 for temple and gurdwara priests, and a monthly amount of ₹2,100 for women.

5. Meanwhile, BJP has announced a financial aid of ₹21,000 for pregnant women. The party has further promised to provide subsidised LPG cylinders at ₹500.

Also read: How to vote in Delhi Assembly election? A step-by-step guide for voters

6. Apart from a few similar welfare schemes, the Congress has announced it will provide ₹8,500 monthly unemployment benefits.

7. Just a few hours before the election began, an FIR was lodged against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. Two days earlier, a case was filed against Delhi CM Atishi for violating the code of conduct ahead of the polls.

8. Kejriwal is contesting from the New Delhi Assembly seat against the sons of two former chief ministers - BJP’s Parvesh Verma and Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit.

Also read: Eight MLAs who quit AAP join BJP four days ahead of Delhi Assembly election

(with inputs from agencies)